The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will be making its third consecutive appearance in the NAIA national tournament. This time, it’ll be under different circumstances.
The fourth-ranked Warriors haven’t played since Feb. 26, but they’ll be in a favorable position as they begin their tourney journey on their home floor for the first time.
LCSC will play the winner of today’s Vanguard-Benedictine Mesa game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Activity Center in a game that will determine the winner of an Opening Round pod and earn a spot to the final 16-team tournament.
The Activity Center is one of eight host sites in the Opening Round, which begins at noon today. There will be two three-team pods competing for two of 16 spots in the national tournament, which will run March 18-23 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Warriors (18-1) played Benedictine Mesa (5-8) on Jan. 6 when they prevailed 83-56 against the Redhawks. However, Benedictine was without the services of its leading scorer, 6-foot-9 senior post Maurice Walton.
“It’s a pretty unique situation,” third-year Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “Most teams have had the same amount of time off as we’ve had. Whoever we play (Saturday) will be insanely confident and coming off a win. That’s a momentum piece that could play a factor, but we can’t complain about the position we’re in as the No. 1 seed.”
After LCSC swept the College of Idaho in the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series, the Warriors popped off two wins against Multnomah on Feb. 25-26.
The games counted toward their regular-season record and provided LCSC with an opportunity for its players to keep activity levels up before the postseason.
Senior forward Travis Yenor, who had been recovering from hand surgery, was back in the starting lineup and averaged 11 points and nine boards in the two games against the Lions.
Forward Jake Albright, also a senior, was held out of those games while healing from a knee sprain he suffered in Game 1 of the Cascade Conference series and is expected to be available for Saturday.
“The last few weeks have been helpful,” Johnson said. “To be able to give Travis reps against Multnomah, to work on his shooting and conditioning and have some days off to rest some of our other guys, it definitely helps.”
With the Warriors back at full strength and riding a 10-game winning streak, their star power, along with their depth at each position, will need to be in full force at both ends of the floor. LCSC shoots 50.8 percent from the field and has held opposing teams to 37.6 percent.
LCSC ranks 23rd in the nation in points per game (86.2), and the All-Cascade duo of seniors Trystan Bradley (16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds) and Damek Mitchell — who has averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 boards per game in the conference best-of-3 series — have been a stable combination at both ends.
Senior Hodges Bailey, who is shooting a blazing 47.7 percent from distance, won the Cascade’s defender of the year honor. Bailey, who also was named to the All-Cascade team, has slowly emerged as a premier wing defender who can also score off the ball at a high clip in the Warriors’ system.
“I think it speaks to how much depth we have,” Johnson said. “He’s having an unbelievable season. He operates in the shadows a bit, but we all know how important he is. He usually takes every team’s best perimeter player and has taken a huge step for us offensively.”
Freshman wing Oreon Courtney won the conference’s newcomer of the year award, averaging 8.3 points per game on a 73 percent success rate from the field. His point average is the highest for an LCSC freshman in the past 14 years.
“We’re excited and we’re just thankful to be able to play,” Johnson said. “It will be challenging. … Every team is talented.”
Wiederspohn may be reached at ewiederspohn@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @Evannnw.