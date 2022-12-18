SALEM, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team had problems hitting its shots and keeping possession of the ball. It all added up to a bad day at the office Saturday.
The visitors made just 30.2% of their field-goal attempts and turned the ball over 17 times in falling to Corban 70-57 in a Cascade Conference game at the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
“We had some great sparks and moments from different guys on the roster tonight, which was good to see,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Ultimately though, we were unable to match Corban’s toughness and urgency.”
Darius Henderson had a monster game for Corban (7-3, 3-1), finishing with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Collin Warmouth chipped in 19 points and six rebounds. Taylor Anderson had 10 points. Mateo Escheik contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown had 18 points to pace LCSC (5-5, 2-2), which had won three of its past four games. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
The visitors had control of the game in the early going, building a five-point lead on three different occasions before Corban went on a 15-0 spurt midway through the first half to take an 24-14 advantage. Henderson had eight points in the run.
However, LCSC got it to within three before heading to the locker room down 28-23.
The visitors had some issues shooting the ball in the first half, only making 33.3% of their shots. However, it got worse in the second half, while Corban heated up.
LCSC was just 8-for-29 (27.6%) overall, including 4-of-14 (28.6%) from distance. Conversely, the hosts made half of their 28 attempts.
Corban built a 14-point, 39-25 lead just four minutes into the final half, and it was 44-32 with 14:05 to go when the visitors started to surge. LCSC went on a 14-2 run and tied the contest at 46 with 8:25 remaining after Bennion converted a pair of free throws.
However, the hosts took the lead right back on two made free throws from Escheik on the next possession and never lost it again.