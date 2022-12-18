SALEM, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team had problems hitting its shots and keeping possession of the ball. It all added up to a bad day at the office Saturday.

The visitors made just 30.2% of their field-goal attempts and turned the ball over 17 times in falling to Corban 70-57 in a Cascade Conference game at the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.

