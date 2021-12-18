LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team needed a fairly competitive game Friday to keep it on its toes heading into its showdown today at College of Idaho. The Warriors certainly got that, and more.
Senior forward Al Sommerfield had his best game of the season, scoring 25 points as 17th-ranked LCSC held off Eastern Oregon 76-72 in a Cascade Conference game at Quinn Coliseum.
“Tonight was a big road win for our guys,”coach Austin Johnson said. “Didn’t have our best stuff, but had enough discipline down the stretch to pull it out. Only one turnover in the second half shows our focus.”
It was by far the worst shooting performance of the season for the Warriors (11-1, 4-0), who entered the game ranked second in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in scoring offense and third in field-goal percentage. LCSC was held 18 points below its scoring average as it was just 23-for-61 (37.7 percent) overall from the field. The Warriors were 9-for-24 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range but made their free throws, going 21-of-25 (84 percent) at the line.
Three others were in double figures for LCSC. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson had 14 points. Freshman forward Brennan Newsom chipped in 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Junior guard Nathan Fromm fiinished with 11 points and six rebounds.
“We did a better job of getting shots for Al in the second half and the ball moved way better,” Johnson said. “Brennen stepped up huge and hopefully this is a sign of being a boost for us on the court.”
Phillip Malatare had 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead the Mountaineers (5-6, 0-4). Preston Chandler contributed 20 points and three blocks. Xavier Lovelace finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds as Eastern Oregon was 25-for-60 (41.7 percent) from the field, including 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from 3s, and 18-for-23 (78.3 percent) at the line.
Neither team held a lead larger than six throughout, and it played out more like a national tournament game than a regular-season contest.
Newsom gave the Warriors their largest lead at 59-53 with 5:55 to go after hitting one of two free throws. The Mountaineers pulled within one at 59-58 with five unanswered points, all by Malatare, in a 1:09 stretch. The teams exchanged a pair of 3s each in the next 1:11, capped by Fromm’s shot from outside that pushed the LCSC lead to 68-64 with 3:04 left.
Lovelace finished a basket and Malatare hit a free throw that made it 68-67 with 1:41 to go, but Newsom came through with a clutch shot in the paint to make it a three-point edge at the 1:19 mark. The dagger came when Sommerfield hit a 3 with 32 seconds left to push the LCSC lead to 73-67.
Eastern Oregon wasn’t finished. Malatare finished a traditional three-point play with 26 seconds to go, but Fromm hit a pair of free throws after being fouled with 17 seconds left.
The Warriors play at the 18th-ranked Yotes at 2 p.m.
“We have a short turnaround to prep for another big road game tomorrow,” Johnson said. “Excited to see how our guys respond.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-1, 4-0)
Sommerfield 8-14 4-4 25, Stevenson 4-8 3-4 14, Newsom 5-5 3-4 13, Bennion 2-10 3-4 7, Courtney 1-8 4-4 6, Fromm 3-10 4-4 11, Hoard 0-4 0-0 0, Stockton 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 23-61 21-25 76.
EASTERN OREGON (5-6, 0-4)
Malatare 9-19 5-5 23, Chandler 7-10 3-6 20, Lovelace 3-7 3-5 10, Jeske 3-5 1-1 7, Wright 2-7 2-2 6, Valdez 1-5 4-4 6, N’tula 0-3 0-0 0, Lumsden 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 18-23 72.
Halftime — Eastern Oregon, 30-26. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-24 (Sommerfield 5-11, Stevenson 3-5, Fromm 1-3, Hoard 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Bennion 0-3), Eastern Oregon 4-13 (Chandler 3-5, Lovelace 1-3, N’tula 0-1, Wright 0-2, Lumsden 0-2). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 41 (Newsom 15), Eastern Oregon 39 (Lovelace 15). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 8 (Stevenson 3), Eastern Oregon 9 (Malatare 7). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 18, Eastern Oregon 20. Technicals — Lewis-Clark State bench 2.