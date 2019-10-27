SALEM, Ore. — All 12 of Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball players scored as the 23rd-ranked Warriors won their third straight to start the season, this one an 83-57 decision against Willamette University of NCAA Division III on Saturday.
The Warriors shot 41 percent from beyond 3-point range, and got double-figure outings from Travis Yenor (12), Hodges Bailey (11) and Damek Mitchell (13), who went 3-of-4 from outside and also had five assists. Jake Albright led the team with nine rebounds.
“I am really pleased with how well our guys responded after last night’s overtime game,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “We got contributions from everyone and were much sharper with our defensive principles.”
The Warriors outrebounded the Bearcats (0-1) by 15, forced 14 turnovers and never trailed. LCSC jumped out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half and maintained separation throughout.
L-C and Idaho will meet an exhibition at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Gym.
LCSC
Damek Mitchell 5-9 0-0 13, Travis Yenor 5-9 0-0 12, Hodges Bailey 2-6 5-7 11, Josiah Westbrook 3-9 2-2 9, Trystan Bradley 3-7 1-2 9, Jake Albright 2-4 2-2 6, Bob Boyd 3-3 0-0 6, Daylon Potts 2-3 2-2 6, Dedrick Pakootas 2-5 0-0 5, Conner Moffatt 1-3 0-1 3, Jaxon Hughes 0-4 2-2 2, Khalil Stevenson 0-4 1-4 1.
WILLAMETTE
Ben Sutton 5-7 2-3 12, Jonathan Watts 3-8 3-3 9, Daniel Plumer 2-9 2-2 7, Cade Whicker 0-7 0-0 0, Justus Eaglesmith 0-5 0-0 0, Kenny Wright Jr. 2-3 5-6 9, Ryan Peterson 2-4 0-0 4, Alec Barba 1-2 0-0 3, Micah Fleming 1-5 1-2 3, Dylan Streett 1-1 0-0 3, Joshua Perez 1-1 0-2 3, Will Huntington 1-1 0-0 2, Charles Hicks 0-1 2-2 2, John Valdez 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Lowe 0-0 0-0 0.
Halftime — LCSC 46, Willamette 31. 3-point goals — LCSC 12-29 (Mitchell 3-4, Yenor 2-4, Bailey 2-5, Westbrook 1-2, Bradley 2-5, Pakootas 1-3, Moffatt 1-3, Hughes 0-2, Stevenson 0-1), Willamette 4-14 (Watts 0-1, Plumer 1-4, Whicker 0-3, Eaglesmith 0-2, Barba 1-2, Streett 1-1, Perez 1-1). Rebounds — LCSC 47 (Albright 9), Willamette 32 (Sutton 8). Assists — LCSC 12 (Mitchell 5), Willamette 5 (Fleming 2). Total fouls — LCSC 17, Willamette 19. Fouled out — none.
VOLLEYBALL
Warriors up winning streak to 5 matches
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Lewis-Clark State College’s volleyball team extended its win streak to five matches and secured sole possession of second place in the Frontier Conference owith a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of No. 18 Providence.
The Warriors (18-8, 6-2 FC) hit .228 for the match and had 41 kills, with Brooke Kaawa setting the pace with 11.
LCSC’s win avenged a straight-set loss Sept. 21 at home.
Carli Berntson added nine kills and Sydney Lawrence had eight. Jossilyn Remick contributed 21 assists and Jess Ruffing finished with 17. Kenzie Dean had 17 digs and Gionni Brown chipped in 15.
Kelsey Shaver led the Argos (17-6, 5-3) with 18 kills and 12 digs.
The Warriors will play host to No. 16 Rocky Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Idaho sweeps by Idaho State
MOSCOW — Kennedy Warren finished with 12 kills as Idaho’s volleyball team took down Idaho State 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 in a Big Sky Conference sweep.
Nikki Ball and Avery Housley both tallied nine kills for the Vandals (11-11, 7-3 Big Sky), who remained in second place in the league with the win. Delaney Hopen added 15 digs, and Donnee Jazen recorded 37 assists.
Taylor Meeks had eight kills and four blocks to pace the Bengals (6-16, 3-7).
Idaho plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento State.