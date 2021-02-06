NAMPA, Idaho — Despite leading by eight points in the early stages, Lewis-Clark State absorbed a 93-81 loss to Northwest Nazarene on Friday in a men’s basketball exhibition game.
Northwest Nazarene considered it a regular-season contest and improved to 9-1.
“Our guys battled for 40 minutes tonight,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “Lots of positive takeaways for us collectively. NNU is a tremendous opponent and ultimately made us pay for lapses with taking care of the basketball and the 3-point line.”
The Warriors, ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll, committed 18 turnovers and allowed 12-for-26 shooting from long range from the Nighthawks, who are 23rd among NCAA Division II schools.
Ezekiel Alley led NNU with 27 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. George Reidy and James Nelson added 16 points apiece, and Nelson had seven rebounds.
Senior guard Damek Mitchell led five LCSC players in double figures with 20 points, and senior guard Khalil Stevenson added 13 points. Freshman guard Silas Bennion made his starting debut and joined teammates Trystan Bradley, a senior forward and former Lewiston High School standout, and freshman guard Oreon Courtney in tallying 11 points.
The Warriors led 9-1 early and were on top 31-25 with six minutes left in the first half. The Nighthawks pulled to within 44-42 by halftime and, after LCSC went back up by five, launched a 22-4 surge a few minutes into the second half.
“We turned it over too much and they got out in transition to get some easy looks from 3 and at the rim,” Johnson said.
LCSC won the rebounding battle 38-29, led by Mitchell and Nathan Fromm with seven apiece.
Former Clarkston standout Tru Allen had seven points, three assists and four steals in 12 minutes of action for Northwest Nazarene.
The Warriors will host Multnomah for a two-game series starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Mitchell 6-16 3-3 20, Stevenson 5-8 3-3 13, Bennion 5-8 0-0 11, Bradly 3-7 0-2 7, Bailey 1-5 0-0 2, Albright 4-7 3-3 11, Courtney 5-7 1-2 11, Fromm 1-3 2-3 4, Abram 1-1 0-0 2, Abram 1-1 0-0 2, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 12-16 81.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE
Alley 8-10 7-7 27, Reidy 6-12 2-4 16, Nelson 5-10 4-4 16, Sam Roth 3-8 0-0 9, Terashima 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 1-4 5-6 7, Murphy 3-3 1-1 7, Recek 3-8 0-0 6, Fox 1-2 0-0 3, Ferrin 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Machado 0-0 0-0 0, Steinhart 0-0 0-0 0, TenKley 0-1 0-0 0, Bergersen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 19-22 93.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 44-42. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-21 (Mitchell 5-12, Bennion 1-1, Bradley 1-4, Stevenson 0-1, Bailey 0-3), Northwest Nazarene 12-26 (Alley 4-4, Roth 3-5, Reidy 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Fox 1-1, Terashima 0-1, Rose 0-1, Allen 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 38 (Mitchell, Fromm 7), Northwest Nazarene 29 (Nelson 7). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 16 (Albright 4), Northwest Nazarene 21 (Terashima 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 16, Northwest Nazarene 21.