SEATTLE — Zack Paulsen hit a 3-pointer with 3:10 left in overtime Thursday, starting a 5-0 run that turned out to be the decisive points as the Seattle Pacific Falcons beat the Lewis-Clark State Warriors 82-79 in an exhibition contest at Brougham Pavilion.
Senior forward Trystan Bradley, a former Lewiston standout, finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, and senior guard Damek Mitchell had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, who are ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll. Senior forward Jake Albright, a former Clarkston standout, chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, and senior guard Hodges Bailey finished with 10 points for LCSC, which also fell 82-65 against the NCAA Division II school Wednesday.
“Great effort by our guys tonight,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “I am really proud of how they responded and moved on from last night’s game. I was really proud of our togetherness and competitive spirit. If we can move forward with that similar focus we’ll be a tough team down the stretch.”
Divant’e Moffitt finished with 32 points for Seattle Pacific, including 21 in the final 25 minutes of play. Harry Cavell contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Paulsen finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Warriors had a 12-point advantage with 14:26 left in the game, but Seattle Pacific took the lead at 59-58 with 4:13 left on Moffitt’s layup. Bailey’s 3-pointer at the 3:23 mark put LCSC up 63-59. Cavell’s shot from distance with 2:24 to go gave the Falcons a one-point edge. Albright’s layup 29 seconds later gave the Warriors the lead back at 65-64. Moffitt hit a pair of free throws with 40 seconds remaining in regulation to put Seattle Pacific ahead, but Mitchell canned another huge 3 with 27 seconds to go to put LCSC in front 68-66. However, Moffitt’s jumper with 14 seconds left tied it up, then he would block Mitchell’s attempt at a layup to force the extra session.
Albright gave the Warriors the early edge in overtime with a 3, and his layup with 3:29 remaining put LCSC up 73-71. However, Paulsen’s shot from beyond the arc and an ensuing jumper by Moffitt with 1:25 left pushed the Falcon margin to 76-73. The Warriors were able to trim their gap to one on a couple of different occasions, but they were forced to foul and Seattle Pacific went 4-of-6 from the line in the final 27 seconds to hold on.
LCSC took a 43-34 lead at halftime, thanks in part to a 15-for-28 (53.6 percent) effort shooting. The Warriors held the Falcons to just 12-of-30 (40 percent). But in the second half, LCSC was just 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from the field.
LCSC next will play at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the College of Idaho.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Stevenson 1-4 2-2 4, Bennion 1-3 2-2 4, Bailey 3-8 1-2 10, Mitchell 6-17 8-8 24, Bradley 10-13 3-6 26, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Courtney 0-3 0-0 0, Albright 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 25-57 18-22 79.
SEATTLE PACIFIC
Paulsen 3-6 2-4 11, Khan 3-6 2-4 8, Cavell 6-9 4-5 18, Moffitt 10-23 10-12 32, El Mardi 0-1 0-0 0, Blackmon 2-6 0-0 4, Whitman 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Medjo 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 28-64 18-25 82.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 43-34. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 11-26 (Mitchell 4-10, Bradley 3-6, Bailey 3-8, Albright 1-2), Seattle Pacific 8-26 (Paulsen 3-3, Cavell 2-4, Moffitt 2-6, Medjo 1-4, El Mardi 0-1, Blackmon 0-2, Khan 0-3, Whitman 0-3). Fouled out — Albright. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 32 (Mitchell, Bradley 7), Seattle Pacific 40 (Cavell 11). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 17 (Mitchell 7), Seattle Pacific 10 (Moffitt 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 21, Seattle Pacific 20.