Nathan Fromm and the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team showed resilience Wednesday, turning back Eastern Oregon 58-57 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round of the Cascade Conference tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Fromm, a junior, was hit with a technical foul with 1:46 remaining in regulation and the Warriors holding onto a two-point lead after losing the ball on a drive he felt he was fouled on.
Eastern Oregon (18-13) used the momentum to go a 5-0 run to take a 57-54 lead with just 32 seconds to go.
After talking with LCSC coach Austin Johnson, Fromm re-entered the game and scored back-to-back baskets at the rim to propel the Warriors to a 58-57 advantage with 12 seconds left.
“I was just trying to be relaxed, not dwell in the past, if I would not have been able to do that, I would not have been able to come through for my team,” said Fromm, who finished with 12 points.
The Moutaineers’ Phillip Malatare, who had been lights out all game long with game highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds, had a good look at a potential game-winning basket, but hit the back iron at the buzzer.
“Stressful game for sure,” Johnson said. “We gave ourselves a chance and that is all you can ask for when you are playing a team for the third time.”
Between the two Fromm baskets, freshman guard Oreon Courtney had the defensive play of the game as he pinned Malatare by the sideline and forced him to lose the ball out of bounds without being called for the foul. The play would give LCSC the ball with just 19 seconds on the clock with a chance to take the lead.
“(Fromm) just cares so much about the team, cares so much about his teammates, he felt like he let them down with that technical foul,” Johnson said. “I told him you have to just manage your emotions and do the next right thing. I said your teammates are going to pick you up and get a stop and you are going to pick up your teammates when you get subbed back in. It is probably the most right thing I have been on in my life.”
With the victory, third-seeded LCSC (22-9) advances to play fifth-seeded Southern Oregon (17-14) at 7 p.m. Saturday at home in the semifinal round. The Raiders beat Corban 67-65 on the road.
Like Fromm, the Warriors had to bounce back from adversity as the team struggled make shot in the early goings of the second half.
Courtney, who finished with nine points, hit a basket 18 seconds into the second half to give the Warriors a 30-28 lead.
But LCSC, which received votes in the final NAIA coaches’ poll released earlier in the day, did not score a point for the next 3:58. In fact, the Warriors did not hit a field goal in the next 8:21 before Silas Bennion, who had a team-high 16 points, hit a 3 with 11:41 remaining to pull LCSC within 39-36.
“A lot of credit to EOU, they did a lot of good things to take away some stuff we do offensively to make it a lot harder for us to score,” Johnson said. “We just talked to our guys, keep guarding and at some point the offense will put together three or four good enough possessions that we can win if we just keep guarding.”
During that stretch, Brennen Newsom left with a left leg injury and Bennion left after catching an elbow on back-to-back defensive possessions. The two players returned.
Neither team were able to manage a lead of more than seven points in a game that saw nine lead changes.
When asked how long it was going to be until the energy from the game comes down, “I don’t sleep, I will be up forever,” Johnson said. “But the biggest message (to the team) is what we do the next 48 hours will dictate a lot of who we are on Saturday.”
The Warriors’ defense was strong in the second half, holding the Mountaineers to just 9-of-30 shooting (30 percent) after Eastern Oregon was able to go 12-for-24 (50 percent) in the first half.
EASTERN OREGON (18-13)
Malatare 10-20 1-2 23, Lovelace 3-8 1-1 8, Chandler 1-3 4-4 6, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Valdez 2-4 1-2 5, Williams 0-1 3-4 3, Pennington 2-6 0-0 4, Lumsden 1-3 0-0 2, Jeske 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 21-54 12-15 57.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-9)
Stevenson 1-8 1-2 4, Bennion 4-9 7-8 16, Courtney 4-7 1-5 9, Newsom 3-5 1-1 7, Sommerfield 2-4 0-0 5, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0, Stockton 2-3 0-0 4, Fromm 5-9 0-0 12. Totals 21-48 11-18 58.
Halftime — Eastern Oregon, 29-28. 3-point gols — Eastern Oregon 3-12 (Malatare 2-3, Lovelace 1-4, Chandler 0-1, Lumsden 0-1, Wright 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 5-15 (Fromm 2-3, Bennion 1-2, Sommerfield 1-3, Stevenson 1-7). Rebounds — Eastern Oregon 40 (Malatare, Lovelace 10), Lewis-Clark State (Bennion 7). Assists — Eastern Oregon 4 (Malatare, Wright, Valdez, Pennington 1), Lewis-Clark State 8 (Stevenson 5). Total fouls — Eastern Oregon 18, Lewis-Clark State 15. Technical — Fromm. A — 890.
