KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — If the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team wants to make the postseason, the Warriors now are in a must-win situation.
Six Oregon Tech players scored in double figures as the Owls emerged with an 81-67 Cascade Conference victory before 1,510 fans at Danny Miles Court.
“OIT was the aggressor tonight,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We struggled to keep them out of the paint. Hoping we can have a good week of practice to prep for a huge weekend at home.”
With the loss, the Warriors (12-14, 9-11) are tied for seventh place with Bushnell (11-15, 9-11). LCSC has the advantage against the Beacons because it swept the season series. However, the Warriors must beat Multnomah (12-14, 7-13) when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center to guarantee their spot in the conference tournament.
Keegan Shivers finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon Tech (14-12, 11-9), which went 27-of-34 (79.4%) at the free-throw line including 23-of-27 (85.2%) in the second half. Jamison Guerra had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Kody Bauman tallied 13 points before fouling out. Joey Potts had 11 points and five rebounds. Blake Jensen added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kaison Faust chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had 14 points and six rebounds before fouling out for LCSC, which was outrebounded 46-32. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion finished with 10 points. Freshman forward Anthony Peoples Jr. tallied 10 points.
The Owls shot the ball well in the first half, but couldn’t break away from the Warriors as the largest lead they had for the first 13-plus minutes was seven. However, a 3 from sophomore guard Davian Brown and a jumper in the lane from Peoples Jr. got LCSC within 22-20 with 5:29 left before halftime.
Oregon Tech steadied itself and its advantage never got below four again in the first half as it went to the locker room up 35-27.
The Owls used a 6-0 mini-run early in the second half to take a 43-30 advantage. It was 45-31 at the 15:55 mark when the Warriors scored seven unanswered points to get it to 45-38.
However, every time LCSC tried to make a surge, Oregon Tech had an answer. The Warriors never were able to get closer than six points in the final 13:28 of play.