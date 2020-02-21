BUTTE, Mont. — The third-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team made a furious comeback Thursday after being down 10 points with just 5:54 remaining in regulation, but the shots didn’t fall in a 67-64 loss to the Montana Tech Orediggers in a Frontier Conference game at the HPER Complex.
“We had a great effort from our guys tonight to give us a chance down the stretch, despite not having our best stuff,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Ultimately we turned the ball over way too much and allowed them to shoot too many free throws to get the win.”
LCSC (25-2, 13-2 FC), which saw its 16-game winning streak snapped, still remains in control of its own destiny to win the league’s regular-season title. The Warriors need just a victory at 7:30 p.m. at home Saturday against No. 19 Carroll (19-8, 10-5).
Taylor England led the Orediggers (16-11, 8-8) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sindou Diallo added 13 points and Drew Huse finished with 12.
Jake Albright paced LCSC with 15 points, while Trystan Bradley contributed 14 points.
Montana Tech (16-11, 8-8), which had just come off a 74-66 win Tuesday against the Fighting Saints, went up 63-53 late in the second half, but the Warriors chopped it down to 63-59 on a 3-pointer by Hodges Bailey. After England hit a pair of free throws to push the Orediggers’ advantage up to five, Albright hit a jumper and Josiah Westbrook made his only shot of the game, a 3, with 46 seconds remaining to bring LCSC within 65-64. However, England make a pair of free throws with 23 seconds to go, and a Warrior turnover ended the threat.
LCSC committed 17 turnovers, and Montana Tech made the Warriors pay, as the Orediggers scored 20 points off those mistakes. Also, the Orediggers went 19-for-26 at the line, while LCSC was just 11-of-14.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (25-2, 13-2)
Bradley 6-8 0-0 14, Westbrook 1-10 6-6 9, Mitchell 2-6 2-2 6, Bailey 2-5 0-0 5, Yenor 2-6 0-0 5, Albright 6-8 3-6 15, Hughes 2-2 0-0 5, Stevenson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 23-52 11-14 64.
MONTANA TECH (16-11, 8-8)
England 4-9 6-8 14, Diallo 5-9 2-4 13, Huse 3-7 4-4 12, Pannabecker 3-6 1-4 8, Owens Jr. 2-8 2-2 7, Baumstarck 2-2 2-2 6, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Kieckbusch 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-47 19-26 67.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 32-29. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-16 (Hughes 2-2, Bradley 2-3, Westbrook 1-1, Bailey 1-3, Yenor 1-4, Mitchell 0-3), Montana Tech 6-15 (Huse 2-3, Diallo 1-3, Pannabecker 1-3, Owens Jr. 1-3, Jones 1-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 32 (Bradley, Mitchell 6), Montana Tech 28 (England 11). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 13 (Mitchell 4), Montana Tech 7 (England, Diallo 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 22, Montana Tech 15. Technicals — Westbrook, Albright, Owens Jr. A — N/A.
Northern Arizona 78, Idaho 61
MOSCOW — Bernie Andre finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Lumberjacks drilled the Vandals in a Big Sky game at Cowan Spectrum.
“Unfortunately, we had to come ready to go defensively in order to compete with these guys, and we didn’t do it,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “We didn’t have the collective toughness, the spirit about us. You could feel it coming for the last two days. It’s my job to have them ready, and we weren’t ready. Unfortunately, that correlation between practice and effort translated into the game tonight.”
Andre knocked down 9 of 18 shots from the floor but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range for Northern Arizona (15-10, 9-7 Big Sky). He added three steals in picking up his third double-double of the season. Brooks DeBisschop totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals for his sixth double-double. Luke Avdalovic hit three 3s and scored 13.
Freshman Gabe Quinnett paced the Vandals (7-19, 3-12) with 14 points, matching his career high. Quinnett nailed 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. Marquell Fraser scored 12 on 6-of-12 shooting.
NAU shot 47 percent from the floor. Idaho shot 41 percent overall and 44 percent from 3-point range but turned the ball over 16 times and trailed 43-27 at halftime.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (15-10, 9-7)
Andre 9-18 0-0 19, DeBisschop 6-7 1-4 13, Avdalovic 5-13 0-0 13, Satterwhite 3-6 1-2 9, Shelton 3-8 0-2 7, Haymon 1-4 0-0 3, Mains 2-3 5-6 9, Bowling 1-3 0-0 3, Aguek 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Cummard 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 7-14 78.
IDAHO (7-19, 3-12)
Blakney 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 2-8 3-4 7, Fraser 6-12 0-0 12, Thacker 3-9 0-0 6, Garvin 3-7 0-0 7, Thiombane 2-5 1-2 6, Quinnett 5-6 0-0 14, Forrest 0-1 0-0 0, Christmas 2-4 2-2 7, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 6-8 61.
Halftime — Northern Arizona, 43-27. 3-point goals — Northern Arizona 9-30 (Avdalovic 3-8, Satterwhite 2-4, Bowling 1-3, Haymon 1-4, Shelton 1-4, Andre 1-5, Cummard 0-1, Mains 0-1), Idaho 7-16 (Quinnett 4-5, Christmas 1-1, Thiombane 1-1, Garvin 1-3, Allen 0-2, Thacker 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Northern Arizona 37 (Andre, DeBisschop 13), Idaho 37 (Garvin, Thiombane 8). Assists — Northern Arizona 21 (DeBisschop, Shelton 6), Idaho 12 (Fraser, Thiombane 2). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 12, Idaho 14. A — 1,201 (7,000).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLNorthern Arizona 70, Idaho 67 (2OT)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Khiarica Rasheed scored 21 points and 11 rebounds, and had the Lumberjacks’ final five points as they used a 7-0 run in the final 2:58 of double overtime to take a Big Sky game between two of the top three teams in the league.
With the win, Northern Arizona (14-11, 11-5) now is alone in second place, one-half game in front of Idaho (15-9, 10-5).
Jacey Bailey added 19 points and eight boards for the Lumberjacks, while Lauren Orndoff contributed 16 points.
Lizzy Klinker paced the Vandals with a career-high 27 points and nine rebounds, and Gina Marxen chipped in 18 points and seven boards.
“I thought we did a great job at the line and I thought Lizzy played fantastic,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said.
Rasheed’s 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the second overtime put the Lumberjacks on top for good. Allison Kirby’s jumper pulled the Vandals within 68-67 with 1:39 remaining, but Idaho missed its final three shots and Rasheed hit a pair of free throws at 1:08 mark for the final margin.
Idaho trailed for much of regulation but held a five-point lead with less than a minute to go in regulation.
“I thought we did better in the second half of getting into our stuff quicker. We have to learn from them and beat them in Boise if we meet these guys again.”
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento State.
IDAHO (15-9, 10-5)
L. Klinker 11-25 5-6 27, Marxen 5-18 5-6 18, Bea 2-8 0-0 4, Pulliam 1-6 0-0 3, N. Klinker 1-2 0-0 2, Hadden 2-4 2-2 6, Kirby 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 1-9 0-0 3, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-75- 14-16 67.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (14-11, 11-5)
Rasheed 5-11 9-10 21, Bailey 8-16 0-0 19, Orndoff 6-16 4-4 16, Malvar 3-8 0-0 7, Radford 0-3 0-0 0, Carroll 3-3 1-2 7, Schenck 0-6 0-0 0, Gary 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 14-16 70.
Idaho 13 11 18 13 8 4—67
NAU 22 5 18 10 8 7—70
3-point goals —Idaho 5-23 (Marxen 3-9, Christopher 1-3, Pulliam 1-5, L. Klinker 0-1, King 0-1, Bea 0-4), Northern Arizona 6-22 (Bailey 3-7, Rasheed 2-3, Malvar 1-5, Radford 0-2, Orndoff 0-5). Fouled out — Malvar. Rebounds — Idaho 46 (L. Klinker 9), Northern Arizona 47 (Rasheed 11). Assists — Idaho 9 (Bea 3), Northern Arizona 14 (Malvar, Radford 4). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Northern Arizona 19. A — 335.
No. 21 LCSC 62, Montana Tech 60 (OT)
BUTTE, Mont. — Hannah Burland’s rebound putback of a missed shot as time expired helped the 21st-ranked Warriors survive an upset bid by the Orediggers in overtime of a Frontier Conference game at the HPER Complex.
“We got off to a slow start, but as soon as Hannah got in the game we got it going on both ends,” coach Brian Orr said. “Even though I felt like we were in control for most of the game, you just knew Tech was going to make a run. ... (But) our defense stepped it up in overtime and Hannah saved us. It was definitely a gritty road win.”
LCSC (18-7, 10-5 FC) now sits just one-half game behind Montana Western (17-8, 10-4) for first place in the league standings with three regular-season games left.
The Warriors let an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter slip away, but limited Montana Tech (14-14, 4-12) to just five shots in the extra period. The one the Orediggers did make, a Celestina Faletoi shot, gave them a 60-57 lead with 1:51 remaining.
However, Peyton Souvenir drilled a 3 with 1:39 left to tie the score. Then Souvenir, who finished with a team-high 16 points had two opportunities to win the game late, missed both of them, but Burland was there the second time to save LCSC.
Burland added 14 points and nine rebounds, Kiara Burlage finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Abbie Johnson chipped in 10 points and 15 rebounds. Jamie Nielson, who earlier in the day was named academic All-District by the College Sports Information Directors of Americ, finished with eight points.
Tavia Rooney paced Montana Tech with 20 points and 19 rebounds. Mesa Williams and Dani Urick each finished with 12 points.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-7, 10-5)
Souvenir 5-13 3-3 16, Burlage 4-13 5-6 13, Johnson 5-11 0-1 10, Nielson 4-12 0-3 8, Edmiston 0-5 1-2 1, Burland 6-7 0-0 14, Farmer 0-2 0-0 0, Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 9-12 62.
MONTANA TECH (14-14, 4-12)
Rooney 9-19 2-3 20, Williams 3-16, 4-6 12, Urick 4-8 3-4 12, Peoples 3-16 0-0 8, Faletoi 3-10 0-0 6, Crawford 1-1 0-0 2, Lalau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-71 9-13 60.
LCSC 11 17 16 13 5—62
Montana Tech 14 12 10 21 3—60
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 5-22 (Souvenir 3-9, Burland 2-2, Johnson 0-1, Edmiston 0-1, Farmer 0-2, Burlage 0-3, Nielson 0-4), Montana Tech 5-24 (Williams 2-7, Peoples 2-13, Urick 1-3, Rooney 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 44 (Johnson 15), Montana Tech 49 (Rooney 19). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 13 (Burlage, Burland, Farmer 3), Montana Tech 9 (Rooney, Williams, Urick 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, Montana Tech 17. A — N/A.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 6, Hawaii 2
HONOLULU — Washington State starting pitcher Zane Mills went seven innings, fanning seven and allowing two runs on five hits to guide the Cougars to a nonconference win against Hawaii.
WSU (2-3) got two hits apiece from Justin Van De Brake, Jack Smith and Collin Montez. Montez belted two home runs, scoring five total runs.
Reliever Bryce Moyle permitted one knock in two innings of work to close it. Of the seven batters Moyle faced, three of them struck out.
WSU 303 000 000—6 8 1
Hawaii 002 000 000—2 6 1
Zane Mills, Bryce Moyle (8) and Jake Meyer. Logan Pouelsen, Tai Atkins (5), Carter Loewen (9) and Dallas Duarte.
WSU hits — Justin Van De Brake 2, Kyle Manzardo, Jack Smith 2, Collin Montez (2-HR), Gianni Tomasi.
Hawaii hits — Scotty Scott, Kole Kaler, Duarte (2B), Stone Miyao, Matt Wong, Tyler Best.