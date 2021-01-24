For the second consecutive day, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team came out of the gates slow. And for the second straight time, the Warriors found their footing in the second half.
Senior guard Hodges Bailey had 18 points as No. 4 LCSC held Yellowstone Christian to just 24.1 percent shooting from the field in registering a 62-40 victory Saturday against the Centurions at the Activity Center.
“It was like walking through wet cement (offensively), but there were a lot of positives,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “I was really pleased with how we sustained things defensively. especially because too many times your defense flows from your offense.”
No other Warrior was in double figures, but senior forward Trystan Bradley got close. Bradley, the former Lewiston High School standout who recorded his 1,000th career point in Friday’s 79-67 victory, finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Derrian Reed tallied a game-high 24 points for Yellowstone Christian (0-7). He went 7-for-19 from the field. The rest of the Centurions combined to shoot 7-for-39 (17.9 percent).
“Regardless of who we are playing, for our guys to stay locked in defensively as long as they did was huge,” Johnson said. “I was extremely impressed by our guys to be able to stay locked in.”
Neither team was able to finish well in the first half. Lewis-Clark State, which has won four consecutive games, was slightly better at 8-for-32 (25 percent). Yellowstone Christian finished 6-for-28 (21.4 percent). It all added up to a low-scoring affair.
The Warriors tallied the first nine points of the game, including a 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play from Bailey. The Centurions cut the gap to 11-8 with 13:59 left, but LCSC went up 18-10 at the 4:58 mark on another Bailey shot. Reed’s 3 tied it at 18 with 2:23 left before halftime, and a jumper Damek Mitchell — who became the Warriors’ all-time leader in 3s made in Friday’s game — put LCSC on top 22-20 at halftime.
The Warriors put the game away in a 5:49 stretch in the second half with a decisive 19-0 run. Bradley’s 3 at the 17:29 mark started it, and LCSC followed with a rare seven-point possession.
Senior forward Jake Albright, a former Clarkston High School standout, corralled an offensive rebound and finished the putback as he was being grabbed by Yellowstone Christian’s Christian Beeke with 16:53 remaining. Beeke was called for an intentional foul, and Albright converted two free throws.
Bailey then finished the possession with a 3, the start of a personal eight-point run, and the Warriors never were threatened by the Centurions again.
The Warriors next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Seattle Pacific.
YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN (0-7)
Reed 7-19 7-8 24, Jones 3-14 1-2 7, King 2-4 0-0 5, Beeke 1-7 0-0 2, Basovets 0-5 0-0 0, Detiege 1-4 0-2 2, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 14-58 8-12 40.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (12-1)
Bailey 5-12 5-7 18, Bradley 3-13 2-2 9, Albright 3-6 2-2 8, Stevenson 3-7 0-0 7, Mitchell 2-4 1-2 6, Courtney 2-3 1-5 5, Bennion 2-5 0-1 4, Fromm 1-4 1-2 3, Abram 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 12-21 62.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 22-20. 3-point goals — Yellowstone Christian 4-19 (Reed 3-10, King 1-1, Jones 0-3, Basovets 0-5), Lewis-Clark State 6-26 (Bailey 3-8, Mitchell 1-2, Stevenson 1-5, Bradley 1-6, Fromm 0-1, Bennion 0-2). Rebounds — Yellowstone Christian 44 (King 7), Lewis-Clark State 45 (Bradley 9). Assists — Yellowstone Christian 3 (Reed, King, Basovets 1), Lewis-Clark State 14 (Albright, Bennion 4). Total fouls — Yellowstone Christian 17, Lewis-Clark State 10..