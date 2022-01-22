OLYMPIA, Wash. — Of late, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team has been struggling. On Friday, senior guard Khalil Stevenson put the Warriors on his back, and they rode him to the finish line.
Stevenson finished with a career-high 28 points as No. 20 LCSC shook off a horrible start, using a 14-0 second-half run to eventually put away Evergreen State 83-73 in a Cascade Conference game at the Constantino Recreation Center.
Stevenson added eight rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (15-5, 8-5), who have won two straight. Freshman guard Oreon Courtney was the only other player in double figures for LCSC with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Mitch Wetmore paced the Geoducks (2-14, 2-10) with 23 points. Austin Curry chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lane Kennedy had 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Evergreen State scored the first seven points of the game, and held several leads of 10 points in the first half, including the last at 21-11 at the 9:53 mark. The Warriors started to chip away slowly, getting to within five at 23-18 with 7:55 remaining on a layup by sophomore forward Kai Warren. Freshman guard Sam Stockton’s basket at the 4:39 mark pulled LCSC within two, and a 3-pointer by Stevenson just 43 seconds later made it 27-26 Geoducks. That’s as close as the Warriors got the remainder of the way, and Evergreen State went into halftime up 35-32.
Within the first minute, the Geoducks increased their lead to six. They even knocked it up to 48-41 with 15:09 to go in regulation.
But that’s when LCSC went on its big run. Courtney started it with a layup, and freshman guard Colton Spencer finished it with a 3 with 11:28 remaining to put the Warriors up 55-48.
Freshman guard Silas Bennion’s basket with 8:05 left gave LCSC a 62-54 edge, but Evergreen State wasn’t finished, scoring the next six points to make it a two-point game. However, the Warriors steadily increased their lead the rest of the way.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at Northwest.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-5, 8-5)
Stevenson 8-21 8-11 28, Bennion 2-8 3-5 7, Courtney 7-10 3-7 17, Stockton 1-2 0-0 2, Sommerfield 2-7 1-3 6, Spencer 2-4 1-2 7, Hoard 2-5 0-1 4, Newsom 2-2 0-0 4, Warren 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 29-63 16-29 83.
EVERGREEN STATE (2-14, 2-10)
Wetmore 8-15 4-5 23, Kennedy 4-7 2-3 11, Price 2-7 0-0 6, Curry 6-13 6-8 18, Jones 1-3 3-6 5, Hernandez 1-8 6-6 8, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 21-28 73.
Halftime — Evergreen State, 36-33. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-29 (Stevenson 4-14, Warren 2-3, Spencer 2-4, Sommerfield 1-5, Bennion 0-1, Stockton 0-1, Hoard 0-1), Evergreen State 6-21 (Wetmore 3-6, Price 2-4, Kennedy 1-3, Washington 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Curry 0-2, Hernandez 0-4). Fouled out — Kennedy. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 45 (Bennion, Courtney 9), Evergreen State 36 (Curry 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 17 (Bennion 6), Evergreen State 8 (Curry, Hernandez 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 17, Evergreen State 24. Technical — Kennedy.