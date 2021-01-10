GLENDALE, Ariz. — Senior forward Trystan Bradley tallied 16 points as the Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team had two significant first-half runs Sunday to easily dispatch Park-Gilbert 76-50.
“This was a great finish to our road trip,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “We are very thankful our administration helped provide this opportunity for our student-athletes. It was a special week on and off the court and I was encouraged by how we finished things off today.”
Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, added seven rebounds for the seventh-ranked Warriors (10-1), who finished a stretch of seven games in 11 days with a 6-1 mark. Freshman guard Oreon Courtney added 12 points and four rebounds, while senior guard Hodges Bailey had 11 points.
The Buccaneers (0-5) were paced by John Norsworthy's 10 points.
It was a much needed breather for LCSC, which had split a pair of games during the weekend with No. 5 Arizona Christian. On Friday, senior guard Khalil Stevenson finished with a career-high 19 points, but a late 10-0 run by the Firestorm ended the Warriors' season-opening winning streak at eight games with a 81-76 victory. However, junior guard Nathan Fromm came off the bench to tally 19 points Saturday as LCSC had a big spurt in each half to beat Arizona Christian 88-79.
In fact, four of the Warriors' starting five playing 26 minutes or less in this one.
Trailing 7-5 almost five minutes in, LCSC used a 12-0 run to go up 17-7. Fromm converted two jumpers and freshman reserve guard Silas Bennion had an old-fashioned three-point play during the surge.
Bradley started the second spurt with a 3-pointer, then Bailey drilled two from outside to finish off a 9-0 run that saw the Warriors increase their lead to 29-12. Park-Gilbert would cut the lead to 10 with 6:03 to go before halftime, but that was as close as the Buccaneers would get the rest of the way.
LCSC forced 20 turnovers and held Park-Gilbert to just 19-of-56 (33.9 percent) shooting, including 4-of-15 from 3-point range.
“We got contributions from everyone,” Johnson said. “Jake and Trystan were great inside and Oreon was a spark that really kept things going for us. It was also one of our better defensive performances which I am most pleased with.”
There are no games currently on the schedule for the Warriors.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (10-1)
Bradley 5-15 5-7 16, Bailey 3-8 2-2 11, Stevenson 4-7 0-0 9, Albright 3-3 2-3 8, Mitchell 1-6 2-2 5, Courtney 6-6 0-1 12, Fromm 2-5 2-2 6, Bennion 2-3 2-3 6, Newsom 1-3 1-2 3, Ellison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 16-22 76.
PARK-GILBERT (0-5)
Norsworthy 4-10 1-2 10, Danzy 4-11 0-3 8, Patten 3-8 1-3 7, Mittun 2-3 1-2 5, Wallace 0-4 2-2 2, LaBranche 3-7 0-0 9, Simon 2-5 3-4 7, Shorts 1-2 0-0 2, Remy 0-4 0-0 0, Ehounou 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-16 50.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 42-25. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-24 (Bailey 3-7, Stevenson 1-3, Mitchell 1-5, Bradley 1-8, Fromm 0-1), Park-Gilbert 4-15 (LaBranche 3-5, Norsworthy 1-5, Simon 0-1, Ehounou 0-1, Wallace 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 40 (Bradley, Albright 7), Park-Gilbert 38 (Simon 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 19 (Albright 4), Park-Gilbert 5 (Danzy 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 15, Park-Gilbert 19. Technical — Simon.