The past couple of days have seen the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team receive accolades they so richly deserve.
On Tuesday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches named the Warriors its team of the week after a pair of road victories against Montana State-Northern and then-No. 8 Providence.
Come Wednesday, LCSC rocketed up the NAIA Division I Top 25 coaches poll, soaring up seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5.
But the one thing second-year coach Austin Johnson loves about his team is they don’t get too high or too low, staying even-keeled.
“The unique thing about this team is they feel the same as when they were ranked No. 23,” Johnson said of his 21-1 Warriors. “They deserve a top-10 ranking. No one was celebrating (at practice) today. We went to work like we always do. Our guys know there’s still a lot of ball left to play. I always tell them you’re not evaluated until the season is done. The body of work is not complete until the final buzzer goes off.”
That body of work will continue to materalize this weekend as LCSC will host 17th-ranked Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then complete the back-to-back with a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday against Montana Tech. The two games will take place at the Activity Center.
Johnson did take pride in the honor the national coaches association bestowed upon his team.
“The NABC thing, to us, was pretty cool to have our guys get that national competition,” Johnson said. “They’re typically focused and in the bubble. But the NABC thing was a big deal. As a coach, I can’t say enough about our kids. For me, I’d love for them to get awarded every week.”
The honor came thanks to a 56-45 rout Friday against the Skylights and an impressive 96-65 thumping Saturday of the Argos. The Warriors held both opponents to season lows in points and are the only team to sweep the MSUN/Providence trip this season.
In the win against the Argos, the Warriors hit an impressive 16 shots from beyond 3-point range, led by Lewiston High School graduate and junior Trystan Bradley. Bradley, a 6-foot-8 forward, had a career-best 25 points, also matching career-highs in field goals made (nine) and 3s made (five).
With that victory, LCSC won its 12th consecutive game and improved to 9-1 in the Frontier Conference. For a team that made the national semifinal round in 2018-19, the hope is it’s not peaking too early.
“Last year, we played our best basketball in the home stretch of the season,” Johnson said. “We think there’s more that we can get out of ourselves individually and as a team. In our final eight games .... to battle the whole peaking too early thing, our guys have done a pretty good job of keeping the blinders on and playing one game at a time.”
The Saints (16-6, 7-3) are the Warriors’ closest competition as of now, as they sit in second place two games behind. One of the unique and most challenging things about the conference is the fact some teams play each other three or four times during the season.
During the run to the Final Four a year ago, LCSC and Carroll played each other five times. Clearly, the teams were pretty familiar with each other.
“There’s pretty much no secrets and it’s pretty much like a war of attrition,” Johnson said. “It’s what makes our league unique and hard, and what makes our league have so much success in the national tournament. It adds a unique dynamic to how tough you have to be in our league. I think it also balances stuff out too. When you play someone three times, there’s enough clarity for you to figure out who is the better team.”
The Warriors top all NAIA Division I schools in scoring defense per game (62.77), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (29.1 percent) and 3-point field-goal percentage (44.8 percent). They are in the top five in eight other categories and leads the conference in almost every statistic as a team.
Junior guard Damek Mitchell is second in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage (53.5 percent), fourth in total assists (148) and assists per game (7.048). Senior guard Josiah Westbrook is sixth in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (50.5 percent) and junior guard Hodges Bailey is 20th in free-throw percentage (82.7 percent).
The one-game-at-a-time mantra has worked well for LCSC so far, and will continue.
“Every game we hype up is our biggest game of the year,” Johnson said. “Our guys have done a good job of focusing on that next opponent and let the noise on the periphery go.”
