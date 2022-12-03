LCSC men can’t stop Chatman, Northwest on the road

KIRTLAND, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team had five players score in double figures in a Cascade Conference game Friday. The problem was the opposition had two score 23 or more points.
Coa Chatman finished with 30 points as Northwest beat the Warriors 93-86 at Kristi Brodin Pavilion.
Drew Bryson added 23 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (3-3, 1-0), who finished 29-for-55 (52.7 percent) from the field, including an impressive 14-of-25 (56 percent) from 3-point range. AJ Chappell had 14 points in 20 minutes of reserve action. Lewis Pope tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown paced the Warriors (4-4, 1-1) with a career-high 27 points. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion contributed a career-best 24 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, chipped in 13 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, had 10 points. Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
“Northwest thoroughly dominated the game right away with how they scored it,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We did not have an answer defensively all night. I thought our freshmen had some bright moments, and Silas and Davian scored it, but we won’t have a chance to win many games if we don’t shore up some things defensively.”
LCSC wasn’t bad shooting, either, as it went 36-for-70 (51.4 percent) from the field, including 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) from distance.
Chatman gave Northwest the lead for good at the 13:42 mark of the first half on a jumper, and the Eagles eventually expanded their lead to nine points, at 47-38, at intermission.
When Bryson hit a 3 with 14:12 left in regulation, it was Northwest 62-48. But the Warriors whittled the lead down slowly, pulling within 78-74 with 3:25 to go on a pair of Brown free throws. Just as quickly, the Eagles got two more inside baskets from Bryson, knocking the lead back out to eight. LCSC never could get closer than five the rest of the way.
The Eagles went 21-for-25 (84 percent) at the line, including 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) in the second half. The Warriors, conversely, were 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) at the line.
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. today at Evergreen State.