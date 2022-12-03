LCSC men can’t stop Chatman, Northwest on the road

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Davian Brown passes the ball during Friday's Cascade Conference game at Northwest. Brown had a career-high 27 points for the Warriors.

 Northwest Athletics

KIRTLAND, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team had five players score in double figures in a Cascade Conference game Friday. The problem was the opposition had two score 23 or more points.

Coa Chatman finished with 30 points as Northwest beat the Warriors 93-86 at Kristi Brodin Pavilion.

