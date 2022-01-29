PORTLAND, Ore. — You can officially call what the Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team is going through a slump.
Trailing by 15 points at halftime, the Warriors rallied to force overtime, but missed 10 of 11 shots in the five-minute extra period and fell 75-67 to Multnomah in Cascade Conference play at Lytle Gymnasium.
“Our guys are resilient, but ultimately we continue to struggle with how we start games,” coach Austin Johnson said. “At the end of the day, Multnomah made a couple more big shots than we did and that was the difference.”
Wallace Ungwiluk had 21 points to lead the Lions (9-14, 5-10), who made just one field goal in the overtime but went 8-of-10 (80 percent) at the free-throw line. Terin Johnson also scored 21 points and added eight rebounds. Tyrese Taylor finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Zach Richardson chipped in 11 points.
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney had 20 points and nine rebounds for LCSC (15-7, 8-6), which went 1-for-11 (9.1 percent) from the field, including missing all seven of its 3-point tries, in the extra period. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Freshman forward Brennen Newsom had 10 points and seven rebounds.
In one of their worst shooting performances in any half this season, the Warriors, who now have lost two in a row and three of their past five games, were just 12-for-38 (31.6 percent) in the first 20 minutes in finding themselves trailing 43-28 at intermission.
As bad as it shot in the first half, LCSC got back on the right track in the second. Trailing by 13 with 16:12 left, the Warriors went on a 13-2 spurt in a 5:26 stretch to get within 49-47.
However, Multnomah would incrementally stretch its lead back out to 10, at 64-54, with 4:14 remaining. Then, the Warriors hit the gas and scored 11 of the final 12 points in regulation, including a monstrous dunk by Stevens with 25 seconds remaining that tied it at 65. The Lions had the final possession of regulation, but Ungwilik’s 3 with four seconds to go was off the mark.
Taylor converted a traditional three-point play just 31 seconds into the extra period, and it was a sign of things to come. Taylor hit another free throw with 3:12 left to push the Multnomah lead to four.
The Warriors missed their next four shots before senior forward Al Sommerfield, who had a team-high 12 rebounds, hit a layup at the 1:30 mark to make it 69-67. But LCSC was forced to foul, and the Lions made six straight free throws in the final 1:05 to seal it.
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. today at Warner Pacific.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-7, 8-6)
Courtney 9-15 2-4 20, Stevenson 4-15 0-0 11, Baker 3-7, 0-0 8, Sommerfield 2-13 0-0 4, Bennion 1-9 0-0 3, Newsom 5-10 0-2 10, Fromm 3-5 0-0 6, Hoard 1-1 0-0 3, Spencer 0-3 0-1 0, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-79 2-7 67.
MULTNOMAH (9-14, 5-10)
Ungwiluk 6-16 5-5 21, Johnson 7-11 7-7 21, Taylor 7-18 2-4 17, Richardson 4-8 0-3 11, Smith 2-10 0-0 5, Estep 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 14-19 75.
Halftime — Multnomah, 43-28. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-34 (Stevenson 3-10, Fromm 2-2, Baker 2-3, Fromm 1-1, Bennion 1-7, Spencer 0-3, Sommerfield 0-8), Multnomah 9-24 (Ungwiluk 4-9, Richardson 3-6, Taylor 1-2, Smith 1-5). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 51 (Sommerfield 14), Multnomah 46 (Taylor 12). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 18 (Bennion 6), Multnomah 9 (Ungwiluk, Smith 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 14, Multnomah 13. Technical — Courtney. A — N/A.