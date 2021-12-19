CALDWELL, Idaho — In an early-season showdown that could have implications for the Cascade Conference men’s basketball championship, College of Idaho now has the edge on Lewis-Clark State.
Drew Wyman and Ivory Miles-Williams each scored 19 points, and the 18th-ranked Yotes held the 17th-ranked Warriors to their lowest shooting percentage of the season in a 69-55 victory at J.A. Albertson Center.
“We need to find some ways to manufacture offense when shots aren’t falling, but ultimately, we need to be able to develop more of a defensive identity,” coach Austin Johnson said.
The Warriors (11-2, 4-1), who entered the weekend with the National Association of Intercollege Athletics’ second-best scoring offense and third-best field-goal percentage, had season-lows for points and shooting. It came a night after LCSC hit just 37.7 percent of its shots, including 37.5 percent of its 3s, in escaping with a 76-72 win at Eastern Oregon.
In this game, the Warriors weren’t so lucky. LCSC was just 20-for-64 (31.3 percent) from the field and 6-for-24 (25 percent) from beyond the arc.
It wasn’t like the Yotes (10-3, 4-1) were any better. They were 27-for-61 (44.3 percent) from the field and 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from outside. However, they outrebounded the Warriors 49-36, had a 46-26 edge in points in the paint, and a 37-12 cushion in bench points.
Senior forward Kevin Baker paced the Warriors with 20 points and seven rebounds.
LCSC held a four-point lead three times in the first half, the last of which came with 11:11 to go on a tip-in by freshman guard Sam Stockton. Midway through, senior forward Al Sommerfield’s 3 gave the Warriors a 16-13 edge, and freshman guard Oreon Courtney’s layup made it 18-15 with 8:22 left before halftime.
That was the last time the Warriors had the lead. College of Idaho went on a 12-0 run, capped by a jumper and a 3 from Wyman, that put it on top 27-18. The Yotes quickly increased it to 10 and went into the locker room up 33-24.
Wyman also fueled a six-point surge to start the second half for College of Idaho that pushed the advantage to 15. It eventually became 16 before LCSC whittled it down to 50-41 on a four-point play by senior guard Khalil Stevenson at the 7:15 mark. The Yotes quickly pushed it back out to 13 just a minute later before the Warriors had one final run in them.
LCSC got its margin down to 60-55 with 1:29 to go after Baker hit a pair of free throws, but it couldn’t score the rest of the way.
“Proud of our guys for finding a way to have a chance late in the game,” Johnson said. “It showed a lot of heart and togetherness. Excited to get to work with them after the break.”
The Warriors next play at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at home against Warner Pacific.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (11-2, 4-1)
Baker 6-16 5-6 20, Courtney 4-11 1-3 9, Stevenson 1-10 3-5 6, Sommerfield 2-10 0-0 5, Bennion 1-4 0-0 3, Fromm 3-6 0-3 6, Stockton 1-2 0-0 2, Newsom 1-4 0-0 2, Hoard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-64 9-17 55.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (10-3, 4-1)
Wyman 6-15 6-7 19, Robinett 2-8 1-2 5, Handran 2-3 0-0 4, Time 0-6 2-2 2, Wadsworth 0-4 2-2 2, Miles-Williams 9-11 1-4 19, Elzie 4-5 0-0 9, O’Neil 3-6 0-0 7, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Radford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 12-18 69.
Halftime — College of Idaho, 33-24. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-24 (Baker 3-6, Bennion 1-3, Sommerfield 1-6, Stevenson 1-7, Fromm 0-2), College of Idaho 3-16 (Elzie 1-1, O’Neil 1-1, Wyman 1-4, Robinett 0-1, Radford 0-1, Time 0-4, Wadsworth 0-4). Fouled out — Hoard. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 36 (Baker 7), College of Idaho 49 (Robinett 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 11 (Stevenson 3), College of Idaho 6 (Robinett, Wadsworth 2). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 19, College of Idaho 17. Technical — Bennion. A — 1,005.