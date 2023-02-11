ASHLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team couldn’t have picked a worse time to put up probably what was its worst performance of the season.
The Warriors shot a miserable 26% from the field in the second half Friday and dropped an 84-50 decision to Southern Oregon at Lithia Motors Pavilion.
“I thought we were great in the first half,” coach Austin Johnson said. “I loved our spirit. The second half was a different story as SOU was by far the tougher and more connected team.”
Dominic McGarvey paced the Raiders (17-8, 13-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Will Graves contributed 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Atmar Mundu had 11 points. Josh Meyer finished with 10 points, four rebounds and six assists.
Freshman guard John Lustig finished wtih 14 points and four assists for LCSC (12-13, 9-10), which had its second-lowest scoring output of the season.
It wasn’t that bad in the first half, as the Warriors were 12-for-30 (40%) shooting, including 5-of-13 (38.5%) from distance. It’s just that the Raiders were better in the second half, as they went 20-for-34 (58.8%) overall from the field.
LCSC also had seven of its 11 turnovers in the second half. Conversely, Southern Oregon didn’t turn the ball over and had a huge 20-0 margin in points off the mistakes.
The Raiders also owned the advantages in rebounding (38-29), second-chance points (17-4), bench points (23-18), points in the paint (44-22) and fast-break points (9-0).
LCSC still sits in eighth place in the conference standings, but will have to play Multnomah at 7 p.m. next Friday. A win there will give the Warriors at least the eighth seed in the conference tournament.
Southern Oregon had the lead for the majority of the game, but it hovered between three to eight for the first half of the first 20 minutes. However, a jumper from sophomore guard Silas Bennion with 5:01 to go got LCSC within a point at 19-18. The Warriors even took a 31-30 lead with less than a minute to go on a 3 from Lustig, but Tez Allen’s jumper gave the Raiders a 32-31 advantage at intermission.
The first 2:15 of the second half was somewhat promising for LCSC, as it kept Southern Oregon’s advantage within a manageable range. The Raiders started pulling away with a 7-0 run, then Southern Oregon just kept up the pace, eventually taking an 18-point advantage midway through the half and kept it up from there.