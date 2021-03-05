Of the 12 teams that claimed berths Thursday in the Lewiston half of the NAIA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, 11 reside in the West.
Then there’s the College of the Ozarks, whose Bobcat men will travel all the way from Lookout Point, Mo.
Teams from Montana, California and Arizona also will converge on Lewis-Clark State for Opening Round games March 12-13, the NAIA announced. Idaho will be represented by the LCSC teams, each of which captured Cascade Conference titles.
The Warrior women (12-5) are paired against William Jessup (10-8) of Rocklin, Calif., while the LCSC men (18-1), who are ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, drew a first-round bye and will open March 13 against the winner of a game beween Vanguard, of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Benedictine Mesa of Arizona.
Vanguard (8-3) won the West Division of the Golden State Athletic Conference, and Benedictine is the California Pacific champion.
In the other men’s pod, Carroll College (17-7) of Helena, Mont., which landed an at-large berth from the Frontier Conference, is matched against the College of the Ozarks, which placed second in the Association of Independent Institutions tournament. The winner faces Arizona Christian (24-2), of Glendale, Ariz., which won the East Division of the GSAC.
William Jessup, the Warrior women’s first opponent, also is the GSAC East champion. The winner of that contest faces top-seeded Carroll (21-2), which gets a first-round bye as Frontier champ.
In the other Lewiston women’s pod, Montana Western (16-9) of the Frontier plays Benedictine (11-1), which claimed an automatic berth out of the California Pacific. The winner goes against Westmont (9-1) of Montecito, Calif., which won the GSAC West.
Per NAIA and local guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, LCSC will limit spectators to 400 for each game, masks will be required and the arena will be cleared after every contest.
Admission will be $10 on March 12 and $15 on March 13, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There will be no concession sales, and no food or beverages are allowed.
Games are set for noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day.
The NAIA tournament normally is a 64-team event staged at one site in each gender. Because of the pandemic, the organization reduced the field to 48 and altered its format, choosing eight locations for Opening Round games.
In addition to Lewiston, other sites are Alexandria, La.; Crestview Hills, Ky.; Marion, Ind; Montgomery, Ala., Omaha, Neb.; Park City, Kan.; and Wichita, Kan.
Two teams from each site advance to the round of 16 on March 18 — the women at Sioux City, Iowa, and the men at Kansas City, Mo. The rest of the competition takes place at those two sites.