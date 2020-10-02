LCSC hoops schedules officially released

Lewis-Clark State College released its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the upcoming season Thursday, and it showcases just two exhibition games and two nonconference games for the Warrior men, while the women will have one exhibition and host a pair of nonconference contests against a former Frontier Conference foe.
LCSC’s men, who finished the 2019-20 season 29-3 overall under coach Austin Johnson, will host Yellowstone Christian and the Seattle Mountaineers in a pair of November exhibitions before starting the regular season Nov. 27 at the Taco Bell Shootout in Caldwell, Idaho. There, the Warriors will play former FC foes Montana Tech (4 p.m. Nov 27) and Montana Western (2 p.m. Nov. 28).
The women, who finished 21-10 last season under longtime coach Brian Orr, will open the season with five home games. LCSC will play Yellowstone Christian in an early November exhibition before opening the regular season against former FC compatriot Carroll on Nov. 14 and 15.
“Being able to schedule Carroll College for back-to-back home games gives us the opportunity to compete against one of the top teams in the country,” Orr said.
The remainder of the schedule for both teams is Cascade Conference opponents. It is a round-robin, 22-game slate that begins Dec. 4 at home against Northwest University. An earlier to be determined date for men’s and women’s games against Walla Walla scheduled for December will take place Dec. 22 in College Place, Wash.
The regular season concludes with LCSC’s teams hosting Oregon Tech on Feb. 20. The women’s conference tournament will take place Feb. 23, 26 and March 1, with the men’s event conducted Feb. 24, 27 and March 2.
Meanwhile, the LCSC men’s and women’s cross country teams, which finished in the top 18 at the 2019 NAIA national meet, will open the season ranked in the top 15 in the respective coaches polls, it was announced.
The Warrior men, who had their highest finish ever at the national meet under coach Mike Collins with a third-place showing a year ago, open the season ranked No. 3 in the country. Every competitor, including three All-Americans, who competed at the national meet in 2019 are back.
Meanwhile, the LCSC women, who finished 18th at last year’s national meet, open the season No. 13 in the country. Every Warrior competitor who was at the national meet returns for this season.
“I am excited to see both teams in the ratings to start the year,” Collins said. “Even though there are a lot of schools running, this is more like a preseason poll and we really aren’t going to see where we truly sit nationally until after the new year when everyone is or has been running. A lot can change between now and then, and even more so before nationals in April. We are just working hard to get better, working through challenges and focusing on our goals.”
Men’s and women’s cross country teams are allowed to participate in two nonconference meets during the month of November, but LCSC currently is not scheduled to compete. The conference’s championship meet will take place March 26, with the NAIA national meet taking place April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
LCSC SCHEDULES
MEN
Nov. 6 — Yellowstone Christian (exhibtion), 7:30 p.m.; 14 — Seattle Mountaineers (exhibition), 6 p.m.; 27 — Montana Tech+, 4 p.m.; 28 — Montana Western+, 2 p.m.. Dec. 4 — Northwest*, 7:30 p.m.; 5 — Evergreen State*, 7:30 p.m.; 12 — at Eastern Oregon*, 7:30 p.m.; 13 — College of Idaho*, 6:30 p.m.; 18 — Warner Pacific*, 7:30 p.m.; 19 — Multnomah*, 7:30 p.m.; 22 — at Walla Walla*, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 8 — at Oregon Tech*, 7:30 p.m.; 9 — at Southern Oregon*, 7:30 p.m.; 15 — Corban*, 7:30 p.m.; 16 — Bushnell*, 7:30 p.m.; 22 — at Evergreen State*, 7:30 p.m.; 23 — at Northwest*, 7:30 p.m.; 29 — at Multnomah*, 7:30 p.m.; 30 — at Warner Pacific*, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 — College of Idaho*, 7:30 p.m.; 6 — Eastern Oregon*, 7:30 p.m.; 9 — Walla Walla*, 7:30 p.m.; 12 — at Bushnell*, 7:30 p.m.; 13 — at Corban*, 7:30 p.m.; 19 — Southern Oregon*, 7:30 p.m.; 20 — Oregon Tech*, 7:30 p.m. 24 — Cascade Conference tournament, TBD; 27 — Cascade Conference tournament, TBD; March 2 — Cascade Conference tournament, TBD.
+ — Taco Bell Shootout in Caldwell, Idaho
* — Cascade Conference game
WOMEN
Nov. 6 — Yellowstone Christian (exhibition), 5:30 p.m.; 14 — Carroll, 4 p.m.; 15 — Carroll, 2 p.m.; Dec. 4 — Northwest*, 5:30 p.m.; 5 — Evergreen State*, 5:30 p.m.; 12 — at Eastern Oregon*, 5:30 p.m.; 13 — College of Idaho*, 4:30 p.m.; 18 — Warner Pacific*, 5:30 p.m.; 19 — Multnomah*, 5:30 p.m.; 22 — at Walla Walla*, 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 8 — at Oregon Tech*, 5:30 p.m.; 9 — at Southern Oregon*, 5:30 p.m.; 15 — Corban*, 5:30 p.m.; 16 — Bushnell*, 5:30 p.m.; 22 — at Evergreen State*, 5:30 p.m.; 23 — at Northwest*, 5:30 p.m.; 29 — at Multnomah*, 5:30 p.m.; 30 — at Warner Pacific*, 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 5 — College of Idaho*, 5:30 p.m.; 6 — Eastern Oregon*, 5:30 p.m.; 9 — Walla Walla*, 5:30 p.m.; 12 — at Bushnell*, 5:30 p.m.; 13 — at Corban*, 5:30 p.m.; 19 — Southern Oregon*, 5:30 p.m.; 20 — Oregon Tech*, 5:30 p.m. 23 — Cascade Conference tournament, TBD; 26 — Cascade Conference tournament, TBD; March 1 — Cascade Conference tournament, TBD.
* — Cascade Conference game