PHOENIX — In the seventh inning, the 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team avoided a no-hitter and tied an NAIA record for shutout avoidance. But the Warriors couldn’t avoid a loss.
Mustering only one batter above the minimum through six innings, the Warriors lost 6-2 to Antelope Valley on Saturday to finish 1-3 in the Coach Calderone Invitational. It also completed the team’s first road trip of the season, which LCSC finished 2-3.
The Warriors went hitless until Jack Johnson singled in the seventh inning to spark a two-run rally, with Brock Ephan hitting an RBI double and Luke White a run-scoring single.
That allowed LCSC to tie an NAIA record with its 266th consecutive game without a shutout loss.
Other than that, the Warriors struggled against Antelope Valley starter Pedro Gomez, who allowed four hits and two runs in seven innings, striking out five. Marcus Noteboom tacked on two innings of hitless relief with one strikeout.
“It was not the effort we needed to see on our trip down south,” L-C coach Jake Taylor said of the three-day tournament. “We will need to get back to work this week with a sense of urgency before Western Oregon arrives.”
He was referring to the Warriors’ home opener at 1 p.m. Friday at Harris Field. That will be the start of a four-game series against the Wolves.
Dillon Klement and Keola Viloria tallied two hits apiece for the Pioneers of Lancaster, Calif., and Klement drove in two runs. Brock Bueno drew three of the eight walks issued by L-C pitchers.
Warriors starter Elias Moctezuma allowed six hits and four runs in less than three innings in his second start of the season, striking out four. He was relieved in the third by Jeremy Rabauliman, who threw four innings of hitless ball but walked four in addition to striking five.
The fourth L-C pitcher, Alec Holmes, pitched a hitless eighth with one walk.
OF NOTE — While the Warriors averaged 5.6 runs per outing on the first trip of the season, they allowed almost seven runs per game. LCSC also allowed an average of 1.2 home runs per game and teams to hit .255. Meanwhile, the Warriors hit just .216 on the trip but had 11 doubles, led by White’s four. White also comes home as the team’s RBI leader with five. Riley Way leads the team in batting average at .313. ... LCSC is hitting just .220 with runners in scoring position, but is .688 with runners on third base and less than two outs. The Warriors are advancing runners 48.5 percent of the time but have just four two-out RBI so far. ... The homestand is short, as after Western Oregon comes to town, LCSC hits the road for a four-game set at Concordia from Feb. 14-16.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE ANTELOPE VALLEY
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way 2b 3 0 0 0 Viloria cf 5 0 2 0
Johnson ss 4 1 1 0 Bueno 2b 2 1 0 0
Nagle rf 4 0 0 0 Garcia 1b 4 1 0 1
Ephan dh 4 1 1 1 Klement dh 5 1 2 2
Harum cf 3 0 0 0 Gomez ss 1 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 1 1 Jimenez c 3 0 0 0
Davis 3b 3 0 1 0 Reade lf 3 1 1 1
Needham c 2 0 0 0 Cook 3b 4 1 1 2
Goldby lf 3 0 0 0 Marcotte rf 2 1 0 0
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 29 6 6 5
Lewis-Clark St. 000 000 200—2 4 0
Antelope Valley. 121 000 11x—6 6 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Moctezuma (L) 2.2 6 4 4 1 4
Rabauliman 4 0 1 1 4 5
Acosta 0.1 0 1 1 2 1
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Antelope Valley ip h r er bb so
Gomez (W) 7 4 2 2 3 5
Noteboom 2 0 0 0 0 1