COLLEGE ROUNDUP
WHITEFSH, Mont. — The Frontier Conference announced Friday that 14 Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball players earned academic all-conference honors.
A total of eight men’s players and six women’s players were tabbed by the conference. To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing, maintain a 3.0 GPA and be enrolled at the school the previous two semesters.
On the men’s team, junior Trystan Bradley was a selection for the second year in a row. Seniors Conner Moffat and Josiah Westbrook, juniors Hodges Bailey, Damek Mitchell, Khalil Steveson and Travis Yenor; and sophomore Braeden Wilson also made the list.
“I am extremely proud of these individuals for their work in the classroom during their time at L-C,” second-year coach Austin Johnson said. “This is a testament to their work ethic and time management skills; it also further shows how committed the program is to developing our student-athletes in every aspect. A lot of sacrifices were made along the way and it’s encouraging to see them recognized for their efforts.”
The men finished the season 29-3, won the conference’s regular-season and tournament titles, and were ranked No. 6 in the final NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll.
For the women, juniors Jansen Edmiston, Kiara Burlage, Abbie Johnson and Peyton Souvenir all earned the honor for the second time in their careers. Jamie Nielson and Abby Farmer each made the team in their first year being eligible.
“(Head coach) Brian (Orr) and I are very proud of Kiara, Jansen, Abby, Abbie, Jamie and Peyton for their excellent work in the classroom,” assistant Caelyn Orlandi said. “They truly take the title of student-athlete seriously and excel both on and off the floor. With six girls earning recognition, we couldn’t be more proud.”
The women finished 21-10 overall, finished third in the league’s regular-season standings and were the runners-up in the conference tournament. LCSC earned an at-large bid into the NAIA tournament before it was canceled. The team also was ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC signs community college transfer
Lewis-Clark State volleyball coach Shaun Pohlman announced the signing of Western Wyoming Community College transfer Jada Wyms.
Wyms was an all-conference competitor for the Region IX North champion Mustangs.
The West Haven, Utah, native prepped at Layton Christian Academy and was voted all-region. A member of the National Honor Society, Wyms also played basketball and competed in track and field.
“Jada (played) a huge part in Western Wyoming’s return to the national spotlight,” Pohlman said. “She helped a new coach taking over the program go from a losing record to the top spot in their region with recognition in the national rankings in just two seasons.”