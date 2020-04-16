WHITEFISH, Mont. — Four Lewis-Clark State golfers were first-team honorees as the Frontier Conference named its all-league teams for the men and women Wednesday.
Sophomore men’s golfer Carlos Davila was named the player of the year. The Cordoba, Veracruz, native won the Warrior Fall Invitational and had three top-10 finishes in five events. His best tournament score was an 11-under-par 205 on Oct. 1 at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. All three of his rounds in that tournament were sub-70, the only time during the season he shot below 70. Davila was the freshman of the year in the FC in 2018-19.
“Carlos achieved one of his biggest goals by earning player of the year,” coach Kyla Lien said. “He worked so hard to reach it and it was awesome to watch him achieve it.”
The women’s team had three players earned first-team All-Frontier Conference. Seniors Madilyn Brown and Lauren Hamm, along with sophomore Alexis Schmidt, were the selections.
Brown, from Novato, Calif., earned her first career college victory at the Carroll College Frontier event on Sept. 24 with a 5-over 149. That wasn’t even her best score of the season. She shot a 4-over 148 at the Lilac Women’s Collegiate on Oct. 8 in Spokane. She also was named to the first team last season.
Hamm, of Ferndale, Wash., finished in the top five in four of the five tournaments this season and was in the top 10 in all five. She tied for third at the Lilac Women’s Collegiate and was alone in third at the Carroll College Frontier. Hamm was a second-team pick a year ago.
Schmidt, from Regina, Saskatchewan, had two top fives and four top 10s this season, with her highest finish was a second at the Carroll College Frontier with a 9-over 153. She was a second-team pick and the FC freshman of the year in 2018-19.
Seniors Justin Cox and Zach Rawls were second-team picks and sophomore Devon Caruso was the Champions of Character selection on the men’s side.
Senior Megan Gibson and freshmen Tatyana Carlson and Deana Caruso were second-team selections, and Hamm was the Champions of Character honoree on the women’s side.
“All-conference is such a big achievement for our student-athletes,” Lien said. “It shows hard work and dedication. Golf is a tough sport, being a split season, so the fact that we had nine all-conference, almost half of our roster, is pretty awesome. I am very proud of the teams we had this year. We are continuing to grow as a program and as student-athletes.”
FOOTBALLWSU’S Arconado, Gubrud honored by NFF
IRVING, Texas — Washington State receiver Brandon Arconado and quarterback Gage Gubrud each were named to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced.
The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all NCAA and NAIA divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their careers. The players also must have been a starter or a significant contributor.
Arconado holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and is working toward his master’s in business administration. The Chino Hills, Calif., native was a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America first-team selection. He led the Pac-12 with seven 100-yard games receiving, tied for the most in a single season in school history, was fifth in the conference with 78 catches, fourth with a team-high 1,109 receiving yards, led the team with 14.2 yards-per-catch average and was second on the team with seven touchdown receptions.
Gubrud transferred to WSU before the 2019 season from Eastern Washington. Possessing a management degree from EWU, Gubrud is in the process of receiving his master’s in business administration. This season, he appeared in only two games backing up Anthony Gordon, completing 10 of 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. At EWU, he went 21-7 as a starter, throwing for 9,984 yards, 87 touchdowns and was the 2016 Football Championship Subdivision player of the year.
MEN’S BASKETBALLUI gets transfer from Southern Idaho
MOSCOW — Idaho men’s basketball announced the addition of Kendall McHugh for the 2020-21 season.
McHugh, a 6-foot guard, spent the past year at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. He averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists per game as a freshman. He started 29 games and added 3.0 rebounds per game, shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. He was named second-team National Junior College Athletic Association Region 18.
“We are very excited to add Kendall to our program. He is a first-class young man that has excelled both in the classroom as well as on the court during his time with coach (Jeff) Reinert,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We believe that he can have an immediate impact with the ball in his hands while adding a level of competitive toughness to our team.”
McHugh went to Santa Margarita (Calif.) High School. He joins Ethan Kilgore and Tanner Christensen in the 2020 class. Christensen previously signed with Idaho before departing for his LDS mission after high school in 2018, while Kilgore signed in November.