It hadn’t happened all season. But it happened in the championship game of the conference tournament.
The top-seeded Lewis-Clark State women slipped into a shooting funk early and never escaped it, bowing 56-34 to Southern Oregon on Monday night at P1FCU Arena as the Raiders claimed the title of the Cascade Conference tournament.
The Warriors saw the end of their 15-game win streak overall, their 18-game streak of games actually played, and their 16-game home streak this season.
Nonetheless, they advance to the NAIA tournament starting March 11 by virtue of their earlier accomplishments, having won the Cascade regular-season title despite absorbing two forfeit losses because of coronavirus protocols.
“We have to start by giving SOU a lot of credit,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “Their defensive pressure really caused problems for our offense. We couldn’t get the ball where we needed to and, when we did, we just struggled to make baskets.”
The opening round of the national tourney will be contested at various sites, and LCSC, ranked 19th in the NAIA, will learn its assignment Thursday.
The Warriors opened with chilly shooting hands and grew increasingly out of rhythm as they looked for solutions. Their defense kept them in contention until the second half, but even that looked vulnerable as Brianna Phiakhamngon of Southern Oregon found her stroke, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
LCSC star Callie Stevens watched her 28-game streak of double-digit scoring come to an emphatic end, shooting 1-for-8 overall and 0-for-6 from long range while scoring two points.
Maddie Holm led the Warriors (27-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Hannah Broyles, of Moscow High School, knocked down two 3-pointers and netted six points.
Phiakhamgnon finished with 21 points for the Raiders (28-5), and Kami Walk added 20 points and nine rebounds. Dominique Harding was held to two points but collected 13 rebounds and seven assists.
The Warriors lost touch with the qualities they’d shown in spades all season, lacking ball movement and patience as they puzzled with their shooting woes. They lost the rebound column 46-36 and the assist column 15-8 while shooting 21 percent overall and 16 percent from long.
“I am really proud of our team,” Orr said. “We worked hard to be able to host this championship game, so it is extremely disappointing for both our players and fans that our last home game of the season wasn’t representative of the way we played and completed the season.”
The game lacked the intensity of a typical conference title duel as the teams combined for only 24 fouls and four free throws before a small Monday crowd.
The Raiders finished with a 2-1 series edge over the Warriors, one of those wins being a forfeit after LCSC learned of a positive test in its camp as it completed an 11-hour bus ride to Ashland, Ore.
SOUTHERN OREGON (28-5)
Phiakhamngon 7-15 0-0 21, Walk 8-12 0-2 20, Fryer 2-8 0-0 4, Harding 1-7 0-0 2, Honaker 0-0 0-0 0, Iwami 2-5 0-0 3, Allison 1-5 0-0 3, Heard 0-1 0-0 0, Robbins 0-1 0-0 0, Wilmot 0-0 0-0 0, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-0 0-0 0, Ahllamara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 0-2 56.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (27-4)
Stevens 1-8 0-2 2, Holm 5-15 0-0 12, Muehlhausen 2-5 2-2 6, Broyles 2-7 0-0 6, Sellman 0-7 2-2 2, Sander 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-7 0-0 4, Clabby 0-1 0-0 0, Schroeder 1-10 0-0 2. Totals 13-61 4-6 34.
Southern Oregon 11 12 15 18—56
Lewis-Clark St. 7 6 14 7—34
3-point goals – Southern Oregon 12-32 (Phiakhamngon 5-10, Walk 4-6, Iwami 2-5, Allison 1-3, Heard 0-1, Harding 0-3, Fryer 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 4-25 (Holm 2-44, Broyles 2-7, Clabby 0-1, Sander 0-1, Stevens 0-6, Schroeder 0-7). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – Southern Oregon 46 (Harding 13), Lewis-Clark State 36 (Holm 10). Assists – Southern Oregon 15 (Harding 7), Lewis-Clark State 8 (Clabby 3). Total fouls – Southern Oregon 13, Lewis-Clark State 11. A – 560.