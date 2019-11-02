LCSC gains experience with loss to Gonzaga

SPOKANE — Anton Watson had 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead seven players in double figures as the eighth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team 116-61 on Friday in an exhibition game at McCarthey Athletic Center.
Filip Petrusev added 22 points and three steals for Gonzaga, which will open the regular season at home Tuesday against Alabama State. Drew Timme finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, Joel Ayayi contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals; Admon Gilder had 11 points and five assists; Ryan Woolridge also 11 points; and Corey Kispert finished with 10 points.
“Anton can play bunch of spots and Corey (Kispert) can switch in and out and we’ve toyed with playing him some at the 4,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told the Spokesman-Review. “Even Joel, we’ve been playing him a little on the ball.
“He’s shooting the ball a lot better. He really shot the ball extremely well in fall camp. That’s got him more confidence and also opened some things up for him so he’s not over-dribbling and trying to make plays like he was last year.”
Travis Yenor had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Warriors, who are the 23rd-ranked team in the NAIA. Hodges Bailey was the only other LCSC player in double figures with 11 points.
Warriors coach Austin Johnson praised his players and called the contest a good learning experience for the team.
“Our guys played really hard and that shows,” Johnson said. “We had 12 offensive rebounds and got the game into a half-court setting and were able to execute some stuff and get some great looks. Hodges and Travis knocked some (3-pointers) down. We had some really good moments and I’m really proud of how hard we played. If we play that hard and weather the storm against teams at our level, then I like where we are going to finish.”
Yenor said this game gives the players some confidence.
“It was super fun,” Yenor said. “Not many people can say that they played against Gonzaga at Gonzaga, so that’s really cool. It taught us to play confident and play free.”
LCSC was able to take a 4-2 lead on a tip-in by Yenor. Trystan Bradley’s layup kept the Warriors in front. Damek Mitchell’s 3-pointer from the corner tied the game at 11 with 16:16 left before halftime.
The Bulldogs then started to take charge, going on an 8-0 run before Khalil Stevenson broke through for a basket at 14:19. Gonzaga then scored the next 20 points to fully take over.
The teams previously have met 10 times, all during the regular season. Gonzaga won the previous meeting between the two teams, 104-57, in 2012.
LCSC
Westbrook 0-8 2-2 2, Bailey 4-11 0-1 11, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Yenor 5-10 0-0 13, Bradley 3-8 0-0 6, Albright 2-2 0-0 4, Stevenson 1-4 2-2 4, Potts 2-3 0-0 4, Boyd 1-6 0-0 3, Hughes 1-6 0-0 3, Moffatt 0-1 2-2 2, Pakootas 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 22-66 6-7 61.
GONZAGA
Petrusev 9-12 4-67 22, Watson 12-13 2-5 28, Kispert 4-10 0-0 10, Gilder 3-8 4-4 11, Woolridge 5-8 1-3 11, Timme 9-10 0-0 18, Ayayi 5-7 0-0 12, Arlauskas 1-2 1-2 3, Zakharov 0-0 1-2 1, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-71 13-23 116.
Halftime — Gonzaga, 65-29. 3-point goals — LCSC 11-31 (Bailey 3-6, Yenor 3-6, Pakootas 2-2, Mitchell 1-3, Boyd 1-3, Hughes 1-4, Moffatt 0-1, Westbrook 0-2, Bradley 0-2, Stevenson 0-2), Gonzaga 7-18 (Watson 2-2, Ayayi 2-4, Kispert 2-7, Gilder 1-3, Petrusev 0-1, Graves 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — LCSC 29 (Yenor 7), Gonzaga 44 (Watson, Timme 9). Assists — LCSC 11 (Westbrook 3), Gonzaga 28 (Watson, Gilder, Ayayi 5). Total fouls — LCSC 23, Gonzaga 16. A — 6,000.