LCSC digs out of 16-point hole, routs Evergreen State

Continuing a recent trend, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team exploded for another big offensive output Saturday.
Three players scored 20 or more points, four players hit double figures, and the 20th-ranked Warriors made better than 50 percent of their shots as they finally put away the Evergreen State Geoducks 94-71 in a Cascade Conference game at the Activity Center.
“We dug ourselves a big hole tonight by coming out without the urgency needed in a conference game,” coach Austin Johnson said.
Freshman guard Oreon Courtney finished with a career-best 23 points on 10-for-15 from the field, adding 13 rebounds and three blocked shots for LCSC (9-1, 3-0), which made 39 of 72 (54.2 percent) shots from the field, including 9-of-25 from 3-point range. Senior forward Kevin Baker added 23 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson chipped in 20 points and six rebounds, and freshman guard Silas Bennion had 13 points and six assists.
“Oreon was special tonight, and Khalil, Silas and Kevin really put us in a position to win down the stretch,” Johnson said. “We had more internal leadership and togetherness this week, which is much needed moving forward.”
Mikey Hernandez came off the bench to finish with 22 points for Evergreen State (1-6, 1-2). LaBrandon Price added 17 points and four steals, and Danny Nelson contributed 10 points.
The Geoducks gave the Warriors fits in the first half, not going away lightly. In fact, Evergreen State held a stunning 32-16 lead with 7:45 remaining after Hernandez hit one of his six 3s.
But back came LCSC. It would score 37 of the next 47 points in a 10 minute, 27 second stretch bridging the first and second halves to take command at 54-42. In that run, Baker tallied 15 points, Courtney had nine, Bennion had seven and Stevenson had six.
“All credit to our guys, though, for finding a way to turn the tide after being down 16 with less than eight minutes to go in the first half,” Johnson said. “We were a lot tougher inside and more disciplined defensively.”
The Geoducks never were able to get closer than eight the rest of the way.
LCSC held big advantages in rebounding (46-28), assists (16-10), second-chance points (17-4) and points in the paint (54-20).
The Warriors next play at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at home against Portland Bible College in a rematch of a Nov. 26 game LCSC won 84-23 at the Corban Classic in Salem, Ore.
EVERGREEN STATE (1-6, 1-2)
Price 7-14 2-2 17, Nelson 4-6 0-0 10, Curry 3-11 2-2 8, Kennedy 0-4 3-4 3, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Hernandez 8-11 0-0 22, Wetmore 4-8 0-2 9, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 7-10 71.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-1, 3-0)
Courtney 10-15 3-6 23, Baker 9-15 2-2 23, Stevenson 8-14 0-0 20, Bennion 5-11 2-2 13, Sommerfield 2-5 0-0 5, Stockton 2-2 0-0 4, Newsom 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 1-2 0-0 02, Abram 1-1 0-0 2, Hoard 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 39-72 7-10 94.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 42-40. 3-point goals — Evergreen State 10-23 (Hernandez 6-8, Nelson 2-3, Price 1-3, Wetmore 1-3, Morton 0-1, Washington 0-1, Curry 0-2, Kennedy 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 9-25 (Stevenson 4-8, Baker 3-6, Sommerfield 1-3, Bennion 1-4, Warren 0-1, Hoard 0-3). Rebounds — Evergreen State 28 (Curry 9), Lewis-Clark State 46 (Courtney 13). Assists — Evergreen State 10 (Curry 4), Lewis-Clark State 15 (Bennion 6). Total fouls — Evergreen State 12, Lewis-Clark State 9. Technical — Hoard. A — 407.