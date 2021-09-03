As his Lewis-Clark State cross country athletes completed preparations for the 2021 season, coach Mike Collins’ prescription for the next step in their development was simple.
“Some of these kids just need to race,” he said. “Quit training and race.”
The Warriors make their debut in a field stacked with larger schools at the Clash of the Inland Northwest at 10:30 a.m. today in Cheney, Wash.
“The thing I love about (the Clash) is, we get a chance right off the bat to really see how good we might be,” Collins said. “That’s because of all the DI schools that are there: Eastern Washington, UI, Gonzaga, who is always talented. ... ‘How good are we?’ This is a nice little test for us.”
The Warriors’ schedule sees them stay in the northwest throughout this season — even for the NAIA national championships, which are Nov. 19 in Vancouver, Wash. All of their meets will be in Oregon or Washington but for their home-course event, the Inland Empire Championships set for Oct. 16.
Notably back for another season on the coaching staff is Warrior alumnus Sam Atkins, who just competed in the Tokyo Olympics.
“From an inspirational standpoint, you can’t get much better than that,” Collins said of Atkins’ presence and example.
“Being around the team, being around the rest of the kids, (Atkins) brings out an atmosphere that’s just a little bit different, and it’s a good different. They’ve got me, but they’ve got a guy who’s most of the time listened to me, followed what we wanted to do. ... He’s kind of that in-between sometimes, and for some of the kids, it’s easy to visit with him, and he can visit with me about what we’re trying to accomplish.”
The men’s and women’s rosters return their leadership after strong showings in the modified spring season — including a host of fifth-year seniors taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. The men, who placed eighth at the national meet in April in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, are ranked sixth in preseason coaches’ poll, while the women finished 13th in the spring and are ranked 11th.
Top men’s runners include fifth-year seniors Cole Olsen, Chase Barrow and Clayton VanDyke, who are known collectively as the “three Cs.” Fifth-year senior Emily Adams leads the women, while the class below her includes the likes of Callie Johnson, who was the team’s top finisher at the national meet.
Of local interest is the addition of freshman Troy product David Phillis, who took a gap year after graduating in 2019.
“I think people that have been intimately involved in our program know that I like to recruit locally,” Collins said. “As a small-town kid myself, I love the small-town kids. I think they get overlooked ... David’s a great kid; I think he’s exactly in that boat. I don’t think he realizes yet how good he could be. Being in an environment with other talented runners, you have no choice — you have to work hard to keep up, or get dropped.”
On the whole, Collins is ambitious for a dominant Cascade Conference season marked by individual standout performances across his rosters and culminating in top-10 national team finishes for his two teams.
“We have such a great group of kids that any one of them could have an outstanding day,” he said. “It wouldn’t shock me; it might shock people who are watching.”
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
SCHEDULE
Today — at Clash of the Inland Northwest
Sept. 17 — at Eastern Oregon Invitational
Oct. 2 — at Williamette Invitational
Oct. 16 — Inland Empire Championships
Nov. 5 — Cascade Conference Championships*
Nov. 19 — NAIA national championship+
* — in Klamath Falls, Ore.
+ — in Vancouver, Wash.