LCSC cross country teams ready to run for national honors

Lewis-Clark State sophomores Carter Gordon, left, and Geraldin Correa run in a meet earlier this season. The two will lead the Warriors at the NAIA national championship meet today in Tallahassee, Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams continue an impressive streak early this morning when they compete in the NAIA national championship meet at Apalachee Regional Park, which is hosting for the first time.
The women’s team, which enters as the 22nd-ranked team in the coaches poll, has competed in every national event this century. The men’s team will be making its 19th consecutive appearance.
Only a small number of teams have taken part in every meet since the NAIA began compiling online records in 2010, but it’s not something the Warriors nor coach Mike Collins take for granted.
“(The streak) says a lot regarding their pride and commitment to maintain what has been built before them,” Collins said. “I don’t think anyone wants to be a part of the reason for a streak ending. We have been fortunate to have had a lot of runners come here that are committed to the team and the team success and that continues to show itself year in and year out.”
A total of 36 teams and 78 individuals will compete in the men’s 8K race, and 36 teams and 90 individuals will run in the women’s 5K.
LCSC returns four runners on each side from a year ago. The men’s team lost its top three runners, but a young group has emerged to fill those shoes. Connor Turpin, a former Lewiston standout, has the most national experience of the group as a fifth-year senior. Sophomore Carter Gordon has been the team’s top runner much of the season..
The Warrior finished fifth overall at the Cascade Conference championship meet Nov. 4, with the highest placer being sophomore Griffen Parsells in 19th. The Warriors have packed well as a team all year, with sophomore Brycen Kempton, junior Brycen Brown, Parsells, Gordon, Turpin and sophomore Conner May mixing up the top five every meet.
“We really did not get out well (at conference) and allowed a gap between our entire team and the four or five other good teams,” Collins explained. “It was a hole we just could not dig out of. I think we learned a lot from that and there will definitely be some determination to make up for it.”
The women finished third at the conference meet. Sophomore Geraldin Correa and junior Brooklyn Shell each earned all-conference honors for finishing in the top 15. The pair have been the leaders all season.
“Both gals have been getting better, and Geraldin is in a position to run for an All-American spot,” Collins said. “I know Brooklyn is working to key off of Geraldin and work to keep her close which will put her in a position to do the same.”
Freshmen Grace Dixon, Grace Tiegs, a former Nezperce standout, and Clara Stephens have mixed into the top five, and senior Abigail Peightal also has worked her way into the lead group.
The two groups are young, as the teams were led by fourth- and fifth-year seniors in 2021. Only two men and three women have competed in at least two national meets.
“Even though we are young, we have a number of guys and gals that have competed at this level,” Collins said. “We will be relying on them to help keep things in perspective and provide some calming leaderships. I think we have the potential to surprise people so a little bit of the underdog and chip on our shoulder mentality could be helpful.”
Warriors earn 10 scholar-athlete honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 10 members of the Lewis-Clark State cross country teams earned 2022 Daktronics NAIA Cross Country scholar-athlete honors, the national organization announced.
The athletes have to have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better after at least one year academically.
Turpin earned his fourth honor. Junior Kelsey Henry led the women with her third nod, and Brown, May, sophomores Luke Sellmann and Abigail Gorton, Shell and sophomore Madison Howe each earned their second award. Gordon and sophomore Grace McCormick each received their first nod.