LCSC cross country teams ready to run for national honors

Lewis-Clark State sophomores Carter Gordon, left, and Geraldin Correa run in a meet earlier this season. The two will lead the Warriors at the NAIA national championship meet today in Tallahassee, Fla.

 LCSC Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams continue an impressive streak early this morning when they compete in the NAIA national championship meet at Apalachee Regional Park, which is hosting for the first time.

The women’s team, which enters as the 22nd-ranked team in the coaches poll, has competed in every national event this century. The men’s team will be making its 19th consecutive appearance.

