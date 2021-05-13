LCSC comes in at No. 5 in final poll

The Lewis-Clark State baseball team remained in the No. 5 spot in the final NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll when it was released Wednesday.
In fact, the top five teams in the poll remained the same from two weeks ago. Tennessee Wesleyan closed the season ranked No. 1, while Southeastern (Fla.) is No. 2. Cumberlands (Ky.) stayed at No. 3, with Central Methodist remaining at No. 4.
The Warriors checked in at No. 5 after taking all three games they played in the Cascade Conference tournament this past weekend at Harris Field. Georgia Gwinnett moved up a pair of spots, from No. 8 to No. 6, while Oklahoma Wesleyan dropped from No. 6 to No. 7. Loyola (La.) and Science & Arts (Okla.) each moved up two spots to Nos. 8 and 9, respectively. Vanguard (Calif.) slipped a spot from No. 9 to No. 10.
The field for the 45-team Opening Round tournaments, which will be conducted May 17-20, will be announced at 2 p.m. Pacific today on the PlayNAIA page on Facebook.
LCSC, as the host of the Avista NAIA World Series, receives an automatic bid as the host of the 10-team event that will take place May 28-June 4 at Harris Field. This will be the final season in which the Warriors will receive an automatic bid. Next season, LCSC will have to play its way into the World Series field through an Opening Round tournament.
Those who have earned automatic bids into the event include (with conference in parentheses): Columbia College (American Midwest), Tennessee Wesleyan and Bryan (Appalachian Athletic), Georgia Gwinnett and Fisher College (Association of Independent Institutions), Saint Katherine (California Pacific Conference), Corban (second place in Cascade), Olivet Nazarene and Saint Xavier (Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference), Indiana Wesleyan and Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) (Crossroads League), Vanguard (Golden State Athletic Conference), Concordia and Doane (Great Plains Athletic Conference), Central Methodist and MidAmerica Nazarene (Heart of America Athletic Conference), Ottawa (Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference), Cumberlands (Ky.) and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (Mid-South Conference), Mayville State and Bellvue (North Star Athletic Association), Our Lady of Lake and LSU Shreveport (Red River Athletic Conference), IU Southeast and Point Park (River States Conference), Science & Arts (Sooner Athletic Conference), William Carey, Loyola (La.) and Faulkner (Ala.) (Southern States Athletic Conference); Southeastern (Fla.) (The Sun Conference); and Indiana Tech and Northwestern (Ohio) (Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference).
Opening Round sites include Bellevue; Kingsport, Tenn.; Southeastern (Fla.); Indiana Wesleyan; Faulkner (Ala.); Loyola (La.); Central Methodist; Westmont (Calif.) and Cumberlands (Ky.).