LCSC basketball trio honored by SID group

Lewis-Clark State’s Trystan Bradley, Hodges Bailey and Jansen Edmiston each were named to the Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, it was announced Thursday.
Bradley and Bailey were the second and third men’s players to be named to the academic team in program history. In order to be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 grade-point average.
Bradley, who also was a third-team All-American this past season, is eighth in points scored in a career (1,175), seventh in field goals (455), second in blocks (103) and games won (104). Bailey was voted the Cascade Conference defender of the year this past season and hit 42.9 percent of his 3-point attempts in his career.
Edmiston is the fifth player in women’s program history to earn the academic distinction. She averaged 10.2 points in making first-team all-conference.