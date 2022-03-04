Some might argue that the seed for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team might be a bit of a slap in the face. Others, mainly those in the NAIA national office in Kansas City, Mo., might deem it worthy.
Either way, the 19th-ranked Warriors are going dancing for the fourth consecutive season, and there’s no sweeter feeling than that.
LCSC (27-4) earned the No. 6 seed in the Duer quadrant Thursday in the first season of the expanded 64-team field, and the Warriors will play MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (18-11) in the first round March 11 in Plainview, Texas.
The Warriors and the Pioneers are part of a four-team pod wth host Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas). Wayland Baptist (31-3) is the No. 3 seed and the Saints (20-10) are the No. 14 seed.
Winning two games in the pod will earn a berth to the Sweet 16 in Sioux City, Iowa. The round of 16 game in LCSC’s quarter of the bracket will take place at 6 p.m. Pacific on March 17.
On the men’s side, LCSC (22-10) probably was relieved it received an at-large bid to extend its streak of reaching the national tournament to eight consecutive seasons because it didn’t look so good after the Warriors fell 67-66 to Southern Oregon in a Casacde Conference tournament semifinal-round game Saturday.
Instead, LCSC got the No. 11 seed in the Duer quadrant and won’t have to go far to play its first round game, as they will take on sixth-seeded Jamestown (N.D.) (24-9) on March 11 in Helena, Mont.
The Warriors and the Jimmies also are part of a four-team pod, along with Carroll (Mont.) (28-4) and Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene (20-10). The Saints are the No. 3 seed and the Cougars are the No. 14 seed.
Winning two games in the pod will earn a berth to the third round in Kansas City. The round of 16 game in LCSC’s quarter of the bracket will take place either March 17 or 18.
The Warrior women lost twice on the court all season, but the second one probably was the most costly this past Monday when they fell 56-34 at the P1FCU Activity Center to Southern Oregon in the Cascade Conference tournament title game.
That probably held some sway with those in the national office. LCSC more than likely wasn’t going to get a opening round host bid since it earned one a year ago, but the possibility was there for a No. 5 seed and possibly closer proximity to home, as there were three pods within driving distance.
Instead, the Warriors will go 1,513 miles, or 25 hours driving distance, away to play the Pioneers, who are competing in their 11th consecutive national tournament. Mid-American Nazarene, who won the NAIA Division I title in the 2015-16 season, was second in the South Division of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, and advanced to semifinal round of that tournament before falling 67-61 to eventual champion Clarke (Iowa.).
The Pioneers are led by 5-foot-7 senior guard TrEl’Shawn Smith. She averaged 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Senior 6-2 center Megan Scott chipped in 11.3 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds per outing. Senior 5-2 guard Makayla Cook averages 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds.
LCSC’s leaders are sophomore 5-6 guard Callie Stevens, the Cascade Conference player of the year who averaged 18.6 points and almost three assists per game. Sophomore 5-10 forward Maddie Holm averaged 11.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, almost three assists and two steals per game. Junior 6-3 post Sara Muehlhausen averaged 9.9 points, 8.4 rebound and a little more than two blocks per outing.
The Warrior men will be heading to familiar territory, as Carroll (Mont.) is a member of the Frontier Conference, the league LCSC played in for several years. That bus trip is one a few on the team, as well as the coaching staff are used to.
The Jimmies, who advanced to the national quarterfinal round a year ago, finished the regular season tied for fourth in Great Plains Athletic Conference and lost 77-70 to Concordia (Neb.) in the tournament championship game.
Jamestown is led by two-time defending GPAC player of the year Mason Walters. The 6-9, 225-pound junior forward averaged 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and almost one block per game. Sophomore 5-11 guard Will Cordes chips in 13.6 points an outing. Junior 5-10 guard Marc Kjos averages 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Sophomore guard Cole Woolford contributed 10.7 points and almost one steal per game.
The Warriors are led by senior 6-3 guard Khalil Stevenson, who averages 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Freshman 6-2 guard Oreon Courtney adds 12.1 points and a team-best 7.0 rebounds per game. Senior 6-8 forward Kevin Baker, who has missed half the season with lingering knee issues, could be back in time to play in the tournament. If he is, Baker averages a team-high 15.5 points and adds 5.0 rebounds per game.
