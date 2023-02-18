With their backs against the wall, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team did what it needed to when it counted the most.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown led three players in double figures with 23 points as the Warriors rallied from nine-point halftime deficit to beat Multnomah 87-70 in a Cascade Conference game Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center to punch their ticket to the conference tournament.
“In the second half, the right guys got the shots, and that was important for us,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said. “Pleased with our guys giving us a chance to play in the postseason, and everybody had a hand in that tonight.”
Brown went 8-of-16 from the field, including 7-of-14 on 3s, to pace the Warriors (13-14, 10-11), who needed a win against the Lions (12-15, 7-14) to get one of two bids that were remaining for the eight-team tourney, which begins Tuesday. Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, added 18 points and six rebounds. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, chipped in 18 points and seven rebounds.
Tyrese Taylor finished with 31 points and eight rebounds for Multnomah. Wallace Ungwiluk had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
LCSC found itself behind the 8-ball because Multnomah had a 15-4 run to bridge the first half and start the second half as the Lions sprinted out to a 49-38 lead just a minute into the second half.
But the Warriors then used a 20-0 run to completely change the complexion of the game. Hunt started the surge with a pair of shots and Brown hit two 3-pointers, including one at the 15:15 mark to take the lead for good at 52-49. Hunt then scored four more points, and sophomore guard Oreon Courtney finished the run with a thunderous dunk off an alley-oop from Lustig for a 58-49 advantage with 13:15 remaining.
Multnomah got within seven points a couple of minutes later, but LCSC eventually stretched out the lead and cruised.
“We talked about trying to crowd (Taylor) more, and I thought it was hard to sustain what he did,” Johnson said of the changes the team tried to make at hallftime. “We didn’t let anyone else get going. We just talked about playing inside-out a lot more (on offense).”
The Warriors flipped the script in the second half thanks to making 20-of-38 (52.6%) from the field, including 6-of-14 from outside. Conversely, the Lions were 9-for-34 (26.5%) overall and 2-of-14 (14.3) from distance.
The Warriors will conclude the regular season at 6 p.m. today at home against Warner Pacific.
MULTNOMAH (12-15, 7-14)
Taylor 12-30 3-5 31, Ungwiluk 4-11 2-2 11, Goodridge 4-5 0-0 8, Richardson 3-10 0-0 7, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Uchime 1-2 2-2 5, Peppinger 1-4 0-0 3, Okoye 0-2 0-0 0, Casebolt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 7-9 70.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-14, 10-11)
Brown 8-16 0-0 23, Lustig 6-10 5-6 18, Hunt 8-13 2-3 18, Courtney 4-7 0-0 8, Bennion 2-11 2-2 6, Newsom 3-4 0-0 6, Warren 2-5 0-0 6, Stockton 1-3 0-0 2, Chaney 0-4 0-0 0, Abram 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 34-76 9-11 87.
Halftime — Multnomah, 45-36. 3-point goals — Multnomah 9-28 (Taylor 4-10, Jones 1-1, Uchime 1-1, Peppinger 1-4, Richardson 1-5, Ungwiluk 1-6, Casebolt 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 10-32 (Brown 7-14, Warren 2-5, Lustig 1-5, Stockton 0-1, Chaney 0-3, Bennion 0-4). Rebounds — Multnomah 41 (Taylor, Goodridge, Jones 8), Lewis-Clark State 43 (Hunt 7). Assists — Multnomah 13 (Ungwiluk 4), Lewis-Clark State 18 (Stockton 6). Total fouls — Multnomah 9, Lewis-Clark State 10. Technicals — Richardson, Multnomah bench. A — 592.
WOMENLewis-Clark State 89, Multnomah 58
The 10th-ranked Warriors raced out to a 13-2 advantage and never looked back in a Cascade Conference win against the Lions in a Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles had 20 points and five rebounds to lead LCSC (25-2, 20-1), which remained in a tie for the top spot with No. 16 Eastern Oregon (25-2, 20-1). Broyles was 6-for-13 from distance.
“Her percentages have just been going up and up,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “We’ve been doing a couple of things in practice with her. She’s also the center of our defense. She’s the voice. I think we slide so much better when she’s out there.”
Sophomore guard Ellie Sander added 15 points. Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 10 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Alaygza Ports had 21 points and five rebounds to pace Multnomah (5-22, 3-18), which committed 19 turnovers and went 20-for-63 (31.7%) from the field. Shalia Mays chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.
The Warriors dominated in every category, including rebounds (50-39), assists (21-15), steals (14-6), second-chance points (24-16), points off turnovers (29-6), bench points (30-23), points in the paint (42-14) and fast-break points (14-4).
LCSC wraps up the regular season at 6 p.m. today at home against Warner Pacific.
MULTNOMAH (5-22, 3-18)
Portis 7-15 6-8 21, Stonebarger 3-11 0-0 9, Ponce 1-3 1-2 3, Rincan 1-8 0-0 2, Graham 0-7 0-0 0, Mays 5-13 0-0 13, Gibson 1-2 2-2 4, Patterson 1-1 0-0 3, Wenz 1-2 0-0 3, Stephens 0-1 0-0 0. Total 20-63 9-12 58.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (25-2, 20-1)
Broyles 7-15 0-0 20, Sander 6-13 1-1 15, Stevens 4-13 0-0 10, Holm 3-6 2-2 8, Muehlhausen 3-5 0-0 6, Byrd 4-10 0-0 8, Nelson 3-5 0-1 7, Wilson 2-4 2-3 6, Hymas 2-6 0-1 4, Clabby 1-3 0-0 3, Green 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-85 5-8 89.
Multnomah 11 19 11 17—58
Lewis-Clark State 28 19 20 22—89
3-point goals — Multnomah 9-30 (Stonebarger 3-8, Mays 3-10, Patterson 1-1, Wenz 1-2, Portis 1-3, Rincan 0-3, Graham 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 12-36 (Broyles 6-13, Sander 2-5, Stevens 2-8, Clabby 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Hymas 0-1, Holm 0-2, Byrd 0-3). Rebounds — Multnomah 39 (Ponce, Rincan, Mays 6), Lewis-Clark State 50 (Byrd 11). Assists — Multnomah 15 (Rincan 4), Lewis-Clark State 21 (Stevens 6). Total fouls — Multnomah 13, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 494.