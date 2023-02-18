LCSC men clinch bid to Cascade postseason tournament

Lewis-Clark State sophomore Davian Brown, center right, shoots as Multnomah’s Zen Goodridge defends during Friday’s Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

With their backs against the wall, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team did what it needed to when it counted the most.

Sophomore guard Davian Brown led three players in double figures with 23 points as the Warriors rallied from nine-point halftime deficit to beat Multnomah 87-70 in a Cascade Conference game Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center to punch their ticket to the conference tournament.

