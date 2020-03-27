KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four members of the Lewis-Clark State basketball family were named All-Americans by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the organization announced Thursday.
For the men’s team, point guard Damek Mitchell and forward Trystan Bradley each picked up All-American honors. The women’s team had Kiara Burlage and Jamie Nielson earn recognition.
Mitchell was a third-team pick, while Bradley, a Lewiston High School graduate, was an honorable mention selection.
“These two, along with the rest of our team, were unselfish to a fault,” second-year men’s coach Austin Johnson said. “I believe we had a group of multiple All-Americans and that’s reflected in the championships we won and our final ranking.”
Mitchell became the Warriors’ career leader in assists this season after posting a single-season mark of 216 in 2019-20. He now has 484 in his career. The Bellingham, Wash., native led the Warriors in 3-point field goal percentage and was fifth in NAIA Division I at 48 percent. He also was LCSC’s best with 84 made free throws and 36 steals, and was tied for the team lead at 13.1 points per game. Mitchell shot 45.8 percent from the field, made 73 3-pointers and was 84-for-101 from the free-throw line.
Mitchell, who has made 145 shots from 3-point range in his Warrior career, was named first-team All-Frontier Conference, was an academic all-conference selection and named to the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List in small college basketball.
Bradley played in all 32 games for sixth-ranked LCSC, and led the Warriors in field goals made (168), points (417) and blocks (38). He shot 55.4 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from 3-point range. The junior finished the season with the third-best shooting percentage in the FC and third-most blocked shots. Bradley was a second-team All-FC selection and made the league’s All-Academic team. In his career, Bradley has 89 blocks, which ranks him third in school history.
Burlage was a third-team pick and Nielson an honorable mention selection.
“It is always nice when players are recognized for their accomplishments, and both Kiara and Jamie are very deserving of this special honor,” coach Brian Orr said. “They worked extremely hard and were two of our most consistent players all season. Both are great teammates and that always makes it more of a team award as well.”
Burlage had a breakout year for the Warrior women, leading the team in almost every statistical category. The junior from Columbia Falls, Mont., led LCSC in field goals made (165), free throws made (131), points (485), points per game (15.6), rebounds (237) and rebounds per game (7.6). Her team-leading field goal percentage of 53.7 percemt ranked 10th in NAIA DI. Burlage hit 79.9 percent of her free-throw attempts, and her 131 free throws made ranks fifth-most in a single season.
Burlage was voted first-team All-FC and was a member of the conference All-Academic team.
The lone senior on the squad, Nielson was the team’s biggest threat from behind the 3-point line. She led the team in 3-pointers made with 52 and hit 34.4 percent of her attempts from outside, averaging 11.2 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Nielson’s 35 points against Providence on Feb. 13 ranks 11th-most in a single game in school history. She was a second-team All-FC selection, a member of the league’s All-Academic team, was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and named the team’s Champion of Character.
Hristova named top Bulgarian female player
Washington State women’s basketball player Borislava Hristova was named the best Bulgarian female basketball player playing aboard by the Bulgarian Basketball Federation, it was announced.
Hristova was a near unanimous selection for the honor, as was voted on by Bulgarian journalists, a select group of coaches throughout the country, and team captains in Group A of the NBL. The redshirt senior from Varna, Bulgaria, saw her name on all but one ballot to earn the distinction.
“I always try to play for the name of my country and winning this award is an amazing honor and makes me want to work even harder,” Hristova said.
Hristova, who earned a school-record fourth All-Pac-12 selection and became the first player in WSU women’s basketball history to score more 2,000 points in their career, led the Cougars in scoring for the third consecutive season at 18.4 points per game, shot 45.2 percent from the floor, and pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game during her final season in a WSU uniform. Hristova is the school’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, with 2,269 career points.