MESA, Ariz. — Late-game heroics by senior catcher Justin Mazzone propelled the Lewis-Clark State baseball team to another close victory.
It was Mazzone’s three-run double that capped a four-run ninth inning to lift the fourth-ranked Warriors to an 11-8 victory against No. 23 Benedictine Mesa at Gene Autry Field.
Mazzone went 2-for-5 with four RBI for LCSC (5-0), which has won four games by three or fewer runs. Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Sophomore outfielder Sam Linscott went 2-for-4 with a double. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Casey Lederman led five Redhawks (3-4) with two hit by going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kevin Fitzgerald also was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Mason Velasquez was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Noah Thomson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Ryan Beer finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Junior right-hander Greg Blackman (2-0) picked up the win by allowing a hit, an earned run and a walk in the eighth inning. Junior right-hander Trent Sellers struck out a pair in a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Jackson Shepherd (0-1) allowed two hits and two earned runs in the ninth, striking out two to take the loss.
Down 8-7 going into the ninth, LCSC erupted with two hits, two walks and a hit batsman to take the lead.
With one down, Way walked and moved to second on a passed ball. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, followed with a walk against Mikito Barkman, forcing Benedictine Mesa to go back to the bullpen for the fifth time to bring in Shepherd.
Nagle singled to center to score Way and advance Davis to second. With two outs, senior designated hitter Matt James was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Mazzone, who struck for his two-base hit that cleared the bases.
Sellers had little trouble in the ninth, getting a ground out and a pair of strikeouts to end it.
Sophomore right-hander Cameron Smith held the Redhawks in check after sophmore left-hander Alec Holmes allowed five hits, a walk and four runs in the first 1⅓ innings. Smith allowed just three hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings of work. He struck out three.
“Cam did a great job in relief and held Benedictine in check,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Offensively we need to find our identity and get tougher are the plate.”
The Warriors play the first of a two-game set at 5 p.m. today against Arizona Christian to finish the season-opening road trip.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE BENEDICTINE MESA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 2 2 0 Lederman c 3 0 2 1
Davis 2b 4 2 1 0 Fitzgerald 3b 3 1 2 1
Nagle rf 4 3 2 1 Velasquez 1b 4 1 2 0
White 1b 4 0 1 2 Lorduy cf 5 0 1 3
James dh 4 2 1 1 Carlos ss 5 0 0 0
Mazzone c 5 0 2 4 Johnson dh 5 1 1 0
Light pr 0 0 0 0 Thomson rf 4 1 2 0
Seamons cf 5 1 1 0 Falson pr 0 1 0 0
Linscott lf 4 1 2 1 Beer 2b 3 1 2 1
Signorelli 3b 4 0 0 0 Sortino lf 3 1 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 1 1 1
Totals 38 11 12 10 Totals 36 8 13 8
Lewis-Clark State 005 011 004—11 12 0
Benedictine Mesa 040 000 220—8 13 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes 1.1 5 4 4 1 0
Smith 4.2 3 0 0 1 3
Shubert 1 4 3 3 0 1
Blackman (W, 2-0) 1 1 1 1 1 0
Sellers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Benedictine Mesa ip h r er bb so
Bates 2.2 6 5 5 0 4
Haviland 2 2 1 1 0 0
Moschetto 1.1 2 1 1 0 1
Dinkel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barkman 1.1 0 2 2 2 2
Shepherd (L,0-1) 3.0 1 0 0 1 3