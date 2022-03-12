CALDWELL, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team got off to a fast start, then never let off the gas Friday.
The third-ranked Warriors scored six unanswered runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 12-4 nonconference victory against the College of Idaho at Wolfe Field, increasing their winning streak to 18 games.
“We really started fast with some great at bats with two outs and gave (pitcher) Trent (Sellers) a cushion,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We still need to improve in our consistency of applying pressure throughout the entire game.”
Senior catcher Justin Mazzone went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI for the Warriors, who at 24-1 continued the best start in program history. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI. Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Senior Matt James went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout, a former Genesee standout, went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI. Senior first baseman Luke White, also a former Lewiston standout, hit a two-run home run in the first.
Ben Dudley, Kirby Robertson and Ben Gaff each went 2-for-4 for the Yotes (12-12). Dudley and Gaff each scored a run. Jonah Hultberg capped the scoring with a two-run ninth-inning home run.
Sellers (6-0), a junior right-hander, picked up the win, allowing five hits, two walks and an earned run in the first five innings. He struck out seven. Junior right-hander Eli Shubert worked the final four innings to earn his third save. He allowed four hits and three runs, two earned, striking out three.
Dimick Wood absorbed the loss. He allowed five hits, two walks and four runs, all earned, in getting just two strikeouts in the first inning.
Way led off the game with a single. After an out, he stole second. An out later, Way scored on Linscott’s single to left. White followed with his homer, his team-leading sixth of the season. James and Mazzone followed with back-to-back doubles for a 4-0 lead.
Linscott grounded into a fielder’s choice that produced a second-inning run. Stout then had a two-out single that scored Mazzone in the third for a 6-0 edge.
College of Idaho scored a run in the fifth, but Nagle’s one-out groundout in the top of the sixth gave the Warriors a 7-1 advantage,.
LCSC scored three more in the eighth as Way and senior catcher Zach Threlfall had back-to-back doubles after a leadoff walk to produce two of the runs. Two batters later, Linscott’s infield single made it 10-1.
The Yotes scored one in the bottom of the eighth, then Mazzone’s double scored James in the ninth, and two batters later Stout singled home Mazzone for the final Warrior run.
The two teams play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. today.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 2 1 Hultberg 2b 5 1 1 2
Threlfall c 4 0 1 1 Sadora 1b 3 0 0 0
Updegrave cr 0 2 0 0 McFld-Sith dh 5 0 1 1
Nagle rf 5 0 1 1 Dudley rf 4 1 2 0
Linscott cf 5 1 3 3 Robertson 3b 4 0 2 0
White 1b 5 1 1 2 Miller lf 3 0 0 0
James lf 5 2 2 0 Leaf cf 3 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 Blokker ph 1 0 0 0
Mazzone dh 5 2 4 2 Danner c 4 0 1 0
Davis 2b 4 0 0 0 Watkins pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Stout 3b 2 2 2 2 Gaff ss 4 1 2 0
Totals 40 12 16 12 Totals 36 4 9 3
Lewis-Clark St. 411 001 032—12 16 3
College of Idaho 000 010 012—4 9 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 6-0) 5 5 1 1 2 7
Shubert (S, 3) 4 4 3 2 0 3
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Wood (L, 3-3) 0.2 5 4 4 2 2Brewer 1.1 1 1 1 0 0
Hankard 3 3 2 1 1 3
McPeak 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nimmer 1 1 1 1 1 0
Lapp 0 2 2 2 0 0
Stiles 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bowman 1 3 2 2 0 0
Attendance — 105.