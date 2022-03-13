LCSC baseball win streak now at 20 after DH sweep vs. C of I

CALDWELL, Idaho — The win streak for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team is up to 20. However, Saturday’s nonconference doubleheader sweep at College of Idaho wasn’t as easy as some of the other victories during the streak.
The third-ranked Warriors got some needed help out of the bullpen and a seven-run fifth inning to take the opener 14-7, then had to hang on after taking a four-run lead against the Yotes to win the second game 8-7.
It was the middle infield duo of senior shortstop Riley Way and senior second baseman A.J. Davis that were the offensive heroes in the opener. The pair had similar stat lines. Way, a former Lewiston standout, went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Davis, a former Clarkston standout, went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott had a two-run eighth-inning homer for the Warriors (26-1).
Jonah Hultberg went 3-for-5 with a home run for the second consecutive game, two runs scored and two RBI for the Yotes. Alex McFarland-Smith was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Kirby Robertson went 2-for-3 with a homer, a run scored and an RBI.
Junior right-hander Greg Blackman (4-0) scattered four hits in 5 innings in relief of junior right-handed starter Eric Chavarria to get the win. He struck out five.
Andrew Vaughn (1-2) took the loss, allowing seven hits, four walks and nine runs, seven earned, in 4ž innings. He struck out three.
Senior Justin Mazzone was 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Game 2. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a four-run second-inning uprising. Way was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI. Nagle was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Hultberg was 3-for-5 with an RBI for College of Idaho. Skyler Sadora was 2-for-5 with a first-inning solo home run and two RBI. Ben Gaff was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Cameron Smith (2-0) allowed three hits and one run in 5ž innings in relief of freshman righty Drake Borschowa to pick up the win. He struck out three. Junior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo worked the final 1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one, to pick up his third save of the year.
Robertson (2-3) allowed 10 hits, one walk and seven runs, all earned, in 5 innings to take the loss. He struck out three.
Robertson had a leadoff homer in the second inning of the first game. Nagle tied it with an RBI single in the third, then Linscott grounded into a fielder’s choice that eventually turned into a double play, but before that, an error by the second baseman allowed two runs to score to give the Warriors a 3-1 lead.
The Yotes tied it in the bottom of the third on two-out hits by McFarland-Davis and Ben Dudley. Davis’ two-out single in the top of the fourth put LCSC back in front at 4-3, but the Yotes got a one-out double by Gaff, followed by homers from Hultberg and a two-out shot from McFarland-Davis for a 7-4 C of I advantage.
Then the Warriors took charge in the fifth, scoring all of their runs with two outs. Senior Matt James was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Mazzone walked to force in another run. Davis followed with a two-run single. Two batters later, Way hit a bases-loaded double to left-center to score all the runners to make it 11-7 LCSC.
Linscott’s homer made it 13-7, and sophomore Charlie Updegrave scored on a double steal in the ninth.
In the nightcap, the Warriors erased a 3-0 lead in the second inning as White hit his team-best seventh home run, a two-run shot. Four batters later, Way singled home Davis and Mazzone to take a 4-3 advantage.
College of Idaho tied it in the bottom half as Gaff and Sadora each doubled.
Then LCSC put up a four-spot in the sixth. With one out, the Warriors plated the go-ahead run on junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa’s single. Way played another run ona fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Nagle doubled in Updegrave and Way for an 8-4 lead.
It got interesting in the eighth as the Yotes tallied three runs on three singles, a walk and an error to pull within 8-7. However, College of Idaho only got a single in the bottom of the ninth.
The two teams will finish the four-game series at noon Pacific today.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 6 2 4 3 Hultberg 2b 5 2 3 2
Threlfall dh 2 2 1 0 Sadora 1b 5 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 1 2 1 McFarland dh 4 2 2 2
Linscott cf 5 1 1 3 Dudley rf 5 0 1 1
White 1b 3 1 1 0 Robertson 3b 3 1 2 1
James lf 4 2 1 1 Blokker lf 1 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 T. Leaf lf 3 0 0 0
Mazzone c 4 0 1 1 Miller c 4 0 1 0
Updegrave cr 0 2 0 0 Denison cr 0 1 0 0
Davis 2b 5 2 4 3 Watkins cf 3 0 1 0
Signorelli 3b 4 1 0 0 Gaff ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 38 14 15 12 Totals 37 7 12 7
Lewis-Clark St. 003 170 021—14 15 0
College of Idaho 012 400 00x—7 12 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 3.2 8 7 7 2 4
Blackman (W, 4-0) 5.1 4 0 0 0 5
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Vaughn (L, 1-2) 4.2 7 9 7 4 3
McPeak 0 2 2 2 1 0
Durski 3.1 3 2 2 0 4
Nimmer 0.2 3 1 1 0 0
Wisenor 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 2 3 Hultberg 2b 5 0 3 1
Threlfall c 5 0 1 0 Sadora 3b 5 1 2 2
Updegrave cr 0 1 0 0 McFarland lf 5 1 1 0
Nagle rf 5 0 2 2 Castillo lf 0 0 0 0
Linscott cf 5 1 1 0 Dudley 1b 4 1 1 0
White 1b 4 1 2 2 Robertson p 3 1 1 0
James lf 4 0 0 0 Denison pr 0 0 0 0
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0 Blokker rf-ph 3 0 0 1
Mazzone dh 5 2 4 0 T. Leaf rf 1 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 2 2 0 C. Leaf rf 0 0 0 0
Sa 3b 5 0 1 1 Miller ph 1 0 0 0
Watkins cf 4 1 0 0
Danner c 3 1 1 0
Goetz ph 1 0 1 1
Gaff 3 1 2 1
Totals 42 8 15 8 Totals 38 7 12 6
Lewis-Clark St. 040 004 000—8 15 3
College of Idaho 310 000 030—7 12 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa 1.2 5 4 4 1 2
Smith (W, 2-0) 5.2 3 0 0 1 3
Ball 0.2 3 3 0 1 1
Spagnuolo (S, 3) 1.1 1 0 0 0 1
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Robertson (L, 2-3) 5.1 10 7 7 1 3
Wood 1.2 4 1 1 0 3
Wisenor 2 1 0 0 2 2
Attendance — N/A.