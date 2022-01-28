SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team is off to a fast start.
Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons went 2-for-4 with a run scored and senior shortstop Riley Way hit a two-run eighth-inning home run Thursday to lead the Warriors to a 5-3 nonconference victory against Westmont (Calif.) at Russ Carr Field.
“Offensively we weren’t great, but we did just enough to win,” coach Jake Taylor said.
LCSC (1-0) also got hits from sophomore outfielder Sam Linscott and senior first baseman Luke White, who also scored a pair of runs.
Simon Reid went 4-for-5 with a solo home run for Westmont (0-1), which outhit LCSC 9-5 but left 11 runners on base. Brady Renck was 2-for-5 with a solo homer.
Junior right-handed pitcher Greg Blackman (1-0) picked up the win, allowing six hits and two runs, both earned, in three innings of relief for junior starter Trent Sellers. Blackman struck out three. Junior right-hander Eli Shubert allowed a walk but got the next batter he faced out to pick up the save.
Gabe Arteaga (0-1) absorbed the loss, allowing two hits and two runs, one earned, in 1 innings of work. He struck out three.
Reid led off the bottom of the sixth with his homer. After Sellers got the next two hitters out, David Martinez got aboard on an error, ending the right-hander’s day. Blackman came in and struck out Jonah Paez to end the threat.
Sellers allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run in 5ž innings. He struck out six.
LCSC took the lead in the seventh. Seamons led off with an infield hit, and White singled him to third. The two advanced a base on a wild pitch. An out later, White moved up as Reid’s attempt to pick him off went into the outfield for an error. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone was hit by a pitch, and Arteaga was replaced on the mound by Carlos Moreno. Linscott followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in White and a 2-1 edge.
In the top of the eighth, sophomore infielder Dominic Signorelli led off with a walk, and Way followed with a homer to left to push the LCSC lead to 4-1.
Renck led off the bottom half with a solo shot. Reid followed with a single, but Blackman got the next two outs before Martinez doubled to right to put runners at second and third. However, a strike out ended that threat for Westmont.
White was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth, and he moved to second on a wild pitch. Linscott’s one-out infield single put runners on the corners, and the two would advance on a balk and gave LCSC a 5-2 advantage.
Finn Snyder led off the bottom half with a homer. Two outs later, Renck and Reid each singled to put runners on first and second, ending Blackman’s outing. Shubert came in and walked Thomas Rudinsky to load the bases, but Josh Rego popped out to senior second baseman A.J. Davis to end it.
“We threw the ball pretty well for the first game,” Taylor said.
LCSC next plays at 1:30 p.m. today at Vanguard (Calif.)
LEWIS-CLARK STATE WESTMONT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 1 2 Haw ss 2 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 0 0 0 Renck 2b 5 1 2 1
Nagle rf 4 0 0 0 Reid c 5 1 4 1
Seamons cf 4 1 2 0 Canada pr 0 0 0 0
White 1b 2 2 1 0 Rudinsky dh 4 0 0 0
James dh 4 0 0 0 Rego 1b 5 0 1 0
Mazzone c 3 0 0 0 Martinez 3b 4 0 1 0
Light pr 0 0 0 0 McFeely pr 0 0 0 0
Sheward c 0 0 0 0 Paez rf 3 0 0 0
Linscott lf 2 0 1 1 Tillitt rf 1 0 0 0
Signorell 3b 3 1 0 0 Snyder lf 4 1 1 1
Phillips ph 0 0 0 0 Mezurashi cf 3 0 0 0
Desaegher ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 5 3 Totals 37 3 9 3
Lewis-Clark State 000 000 221—5 5 1
Westmont 000 001 011—3 9 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers 5.2 3 1 1 2 6
Blackman (W, 1-0) 3 6 2 2 0 3
Shubert (S, 1) 0.1 0 0 0 1 0
Westmont ip h r er bb so
Peck 5 1 0 0 1 9
Arteaga (L, 0-1) 1.1 2 2 1 0 3
Moreno 1.1 1 2 2 1 0
Grana 1.1 1 1 1 0 3
Attendance — N/A.