It’s an early-season schedule that can build confidence if it turns out right, or send the campaign into a downward spiral if it goes the other direction. Either way, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team most certainly will be challenged early and often.

The Warriors will start the almost three-month, 42-game regular season a little less than a month from now with a five-game trip to Florida and games against the defending national champion, another Avista NAIA World Series qualifier and two other teams that enter the season in the coaches top 25.

Tags

Recommended for you