With nothing of import to play for this weekend thanks to the fact it already wrapped up the Cascade Conference regular-season baseball title a week ago, it would seem that fifth-ranked Lewis-Clark State could just take the easy road and cruise through its four-game conference series against Bushnell that starts at 10 a.m. today at Harris Field.
For good reason. The Beacons are a first-year program that has had its ups and downs. Bushnell enters the series sixth in the conference in hitting and pitching, and seventh in fielding. The Beacons only have two individuals among the conference leaders in the major offensive or pitching categories, and they’ve lost 12 of their past 14 games.
Despite that, this series is important to Bushnell. Win at least once, and the Beacons (11-34, 9-11) have as good of a chance to advance to the four-team Cascade tournament that takes place May 9-11 at LCSC.
That’s why it could be just as important for the Warriors (45-4, 16-3) to play their cards the same way they have all season.
Bushnell freshman infielder Jacob Stoner is eighth in the conference with 15 doubles, and has a slashline of .283/.374/.435 with 24 RBI, second-best on the team. Leading the way offensively for the Beacons is junior first baseman Jeff Fripp. He has a slashline of .314/.385/.536 with team-highs in runs scored (26), hits (44), home runs (seven) and RBI (25). Fripp also is tough to eliminate when he puts the ball in play, as he’s grounded into just one double play. However, Fripp does strike out a lot, as his 36 whiffs attest.
As far as the rotation goes, you can figure Bushnell will put freshman right-hander Jahshua Yacapin and senior right-hander Abbott Haffar for sure, and possibly sophomore right-hander Adam Sabatino.
Yacapin has been the Beacons’ best starter this season, going 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 10 appearances, nine starts. Opponents are hitting just .244 off him, the seventh-best mark in the Cascade, but he’s hit a team-high 12 batters.
Haffar is 3-4 with an ERA just a tick above 5.00 in 10 games, eight starts. He leads the Beacons with 44 strikeouts.
Those guys probably don’t strike fear into the LCSC lineup, which is hitting a conference-best .329. The Warriors have at least two players among the top five in the Cascade in almost every major offensive category.
Bank on the same rotation from LCSC, which will go with junior right-hander Trent Sellers (9-0, 1.65 ERA) to start the opener, then in some form the Warriors will turn to senior left-hander Dawson Day (7-0, 1.65), senior right-hander Eric Chavarria (7-1, 4.15) and more than likely freshman right-hander Drake Borschowa (3-1, 3.66).
The final two games of the series, and the regular season, take place at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Activity Center name unveiling
Just before the start of the series, the college will conduct a ceremony officially unveiling the name of the Activity Center as the P1FCU Activity Center.
The credit union, formed in 1938, purchased the naming rights to the main athletics complex at the college on Dec. 15. The deal is worth $2 million. The college is using $1 million of that to set up the P1FCU Athletics Endowment Fund, which will go to support student-athlete scholarships. The other $1 million will be used to support other student-athlete scholarships, for the athletic program and to upgrade facilities as needed, as well as to help with LCSC’s Title IX initative.
“Their contribution and commitment to LC State athletics and the community, now and over the years, will leave a positive impact on so many people,” athletic director Brooke Henze said at the time in a news release.
The Activity Center opened in January 2005 at a cost of $15 million. It is the home of the volleyball and the basketball teams.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.