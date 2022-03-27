Senior outfielder Sam Linscott, who before this weekend had been mired in a bit of a struggle out the plate, completely busted out of the funk Sunday. Thanks to that, this Lewis-Clark State baseball team tied a 26-year-old record.
Linscott went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four runs scored and an RBI as the third-ranked Warriors finished a four-game Cascade Conference sweep of British Columbia 14-4 to secure its 27th consecutive win.
“Overall, we had a very good weekend in multiple facets of the game,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We took a step forward offensively this weekend to open up conference play.”
The streak ties this LCSC team with the 1986 group that won 27 straight games. The Warriors now are 33-1 overall, 4-0 in the conference, and have their best start after 34 games in program history.
The team will attempt to become the first in the college's history to win 28 straight games with the start of a four-game conference series at 5 p.m. Friday at Corban.
It also was perfect timing for senior outfielder Aidan Nagle, a preseason NAIA All-American, to bust out of a 1-for-9 slide by going 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBI. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout who homered in four consecutive at-bats in Saturday's doubleheader sweep, went 1-for-3 but had three RBI. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis was 2-for-5 with a run scored, and senior catcher Justin Mazzone was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Ty Penner went 3-for-3 for the Thunderbirds (14-19, 2-6). Mitchell Middlemiss went 3-for-4 with a double.
Junior right-hander Eli Shubert (1-0) got the win with two perfect innings of relief. He struck out two.
Brett Corbeth took the loss. He allowed 11 hits, one walk and six runs, all earned, in 4⅔ innings of work.
Before Saturday's second game, Linscott was stuck in a 2-for-11 funk, but in the past two games, he's 6-for-9.
The Warriors raced out to a 4-0 lead after four innings. White singled home a pair of runs with two outs in the first, Nagle's one-out double scored senior shortstop Riley Way in the third, and sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli's two-out single scored sophomore Charlie Updegrave.
But British Columbia struck for three runs in the fifth. Middlemis doubled to lead off, Cameron Sanderson singled to put runners on the corners, then Mike Fitzsimmons got aboard on a throwing error to score Middlemis. Noah Or singled to right to score Sanderson, then Penner's sacrifice fly scored Fitzsimmons. But LCSC was able to get out of the jam without any more damage.
The Warriors scored twice in their half of the inning to make it 6-3. Nagle got aboard on a fielder's choice and Linscott singled with one out. An out later, Mazzone doubled home both runners.
Fitzsimmons' RBI double with two outs in the sixth got the Thunderbirds within 6-4, but LCSC struck for seven runs in its half of the inning to essentially put the game out of reach.
With one out, Nagle doubled home Signorelli and Davis. Linscott traded spots with Nagle with a double of his own. White and Mazzone followed with walks to load the bases, then senior Matt James scored two with a double, and pinch-runner Josh Canty tallied the final run of the inning when he scored on a passed ball.
White produced the final run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, after Linscott doubled and went to third on a fielding error.
After the game, the conference named the team its Under Armour team of the week.
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fitzsimmons ss 5 1 1 1 Way ss 5 1 1 0
Or c 5 0 1 1 Davis 2b 5 1 2 0
Fry pr 0 0 0 0 Nagle rf 5 3 3 3
Penner 1b 3 0 3 1 Linscott cf 5 4 4 1
Hupe cf 3 0 0 0 White dh 3 1 1 3
Shute lf 3 0 1 0 Mazzone c 4 0 3 2
Weger 3b 4 0 0 0 Canty pr 0 1 0 0
McGill rf 4 0 0 0 Sheward c 0 0 0 0
Middlemis dh 4 1 3 0 James lf 3 1 1 2
Sanderson 2b 4 2 1 0 Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Updegrave 1b 3 1 0 1
Stout 3b 1 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 1 1 1 1
Sa 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 37 14 16 13
British Columbia 000 031 000—4 10 1
Lewis-Clark State 201 127 01x—14 16 3
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Corbeth (L, 0-5) 4.2 11 6 6 1 0
Richmond 1.1 4 7 6 3 0
Khan 2 1 1 0 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Spagnuolo 4.1 7 3 2 0 4
Holmes 1.2 3 1 1 1 0
Shubert (W, 1-0) 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hope 1 0 0 0 0 0
Attendance — N/A.