KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team returned to the national rankings Wednesday when the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its preseason coaches poll.
The Warriors, who ended a virus-shortened season in March at 15-5, are ranked No. 24
LCSC, which won its final nine games of the 2020 season, was just outside the rankings when its year concluded. But the Warriors’ 144 points were enough to sneak in ahead of their inaugural season as part of the Cascade Conference, which they were selected by coaches recently to win.
The offseason saw LCSC lose only three players to early departure, and the rest took advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NAIA. The Warriors then added 18 newcomers — seven of them formerly playing at NCAA Division I schools — to an already loaded roster.
Southeastern of Florida, which was 26-1 when last season was scrapped, earned the top spot in the poll.