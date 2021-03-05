So if you were to build the perfect offensive lineup for a baseball team, how would it look? Would you want speed at the top and bottom of the order? Would you want big bats in the middle of the lineup? Would you want guys who are good in doing the fundamentals? Do you want to have a combination of all of the above?
Well, if you are the Lewis-Clark State baseball team, it’s that last answer. You have guys who can get on base and provide speed at the top of the order. You have guys who can mash the ball into the next stratosphere in the middle. While the bottom of the order is a bit of a jumble, the Warriors are able to mix and match guys who can do a little bit of everything.
Another thing you have is consistency. The top four spots in the order have been relatively stable, while there’s been some jockeying around at the bottom. No matter, coach Jake Taylor has been able to put the right guys in the right spots, and fans who will attend games for the first time at Harris Field this weekend for a four-game Cascade Conference series against Corban should see continuity with the batting order.
LCSC (10-2, 3-1 Cascade), which is No. 24 in the preseason NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, gets things rolling with former Lewiston High School standout and junior Riley Way. The middle infielder is the tablesetter, batting a team-best .412 in the first 12 games, with a whopping .516 on-base percentage. Along with 21 hits, he’s walked seven times and been hit by a pitch on five other occasions. Way is an instant threat whenever he reaches base, going 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts so far.
Senior Dillon Plew provides backup in the No. 2 spot. Hitting .340 and tied for a team-best with four homers, he has 16 RBI and a slugging percentage of .638 so far. He’s also perfect in three stolen base attempts.
In the third spot is senior Jack Johnson. While he’s “struggled” a bit so far, the former Washington player is batting .308 and slugging at a .641 clip.
Then you come to the boppers.
Hitting cleanup the majority of the time has been senior Brock Ephan. Half of the 6-foot-4. 285-pounder’s hits have been for extra bases this season, accounting for his almost 200-point jump between his batting average and his slugging percentage.
Most of the time, hitting in the No. 5 spot has been senior Aidan Nagle. Nagle is second on the team in batting average (.372) but is first in doubles (seven), homers (four), RBI (18) and slugging percentage (.814), providing Ephan ample protection in the order. He’s tied for the team lead in two-out RBI (five) and hits .667 with a runner on third and less than two outs.
Senior Dalton Harum has been in the No. 6 spot more times than anyone this season. The Virginia Tech transfer is third in hitting (.353), second in hits (18) and is batting .438 with runners on and a team-high .421 with runners in scoring position.
The bottom of the lineup has been a little more in flux. Hitting No. 7 most of the time has been junior Luke White. The former Lewiston High School standout is hitting a solid .270 in 11 games, nine starts.
Catchers Matt James and Zach Needham have been in the eighth spot for half the games, with James, a junior, hitting .296 with two homers so far, and Needham, a senior, fashioning an on-base percentage 100 points higher than his batting average.
In three of the first eight games before he missed this past weekend’s series against Oregon Tech, junior A.J. Davis was hitting ninth. Despite missing the four games against the Owls, the former Clarkston High School standout is hitting .353, fourth-best among the Warriors, with an on-base percentage of .450 and a slugging percentage of .588.
In total, you have an offense that’s exceeding its 12-game mark from 2020, hitting .306 with an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .529. LCSC has 26 doubles and 22 homers, is hitting .298 with runners on and .467 with a runner on third and less than two outs.
It’s a dangerous lineup, and one that could be reckoned with deep into May and early June.
SPECTATOR POLICY — The conference announced Thursday that 400 fans can attend outdoor events, starting with this series.
Warrior players will have 150 tickets they can use, visiting teams will have 100 tickets they can use and the final 150 tickets will be available to LCSC students, faculty and staff who must show their Warrior ID cards. If there are any leftover tickets, the general public can purchase them.
