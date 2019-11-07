KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will begin the 2020 season where it left off in 2019, ranked No. 19, as the NAIA coaches top 25 poll was released Wednesday.
This is only the second time since 1983 the Warriors have been ranked outside the top 10 in the preseason poll.
For the 2020 season, LCSC was unanimously selected to finish first in the Cascade Conference standings.
The Warriors had a record-breaking opening game at the 2019 Avista NAIA World Series. The team sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning without recording an out. They scored six times in the inning, starting with a solo home run from Thomas Lampkin Jr. LCSC went on to beat Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10-5.
The Warriors have a solid combination of returning talent mixed with fresh faces for second-year coach Jake Taylor.
On the mound, Gerald Hein, Matt Driver and Co. will look to provide solid innings again. Hein was 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 14 appearances, 10 starts. The soon-to-be senior left-hander struck out 65 in 56ž innings, walking 17, allowing opponents to hit just .207 off him. Driver with 2-0 with a 5.06 ERA in seven appearances.
With the addition of right-handed pitcher Eric Chavarria and other transfers, LCSC looks to have a strong pitching staff.
Juniors A.J. Davis and Riley Way look to continue their careers as key starters for the third year in a row for the Warriors. Davis hit .326 with 10 doubles and 21 RBI in 2019, while Way led the team with five triples to go with three homers and 25 RBI.
In his second year at LCSC, Zach Needham seeks to build upon his tenure as a productive switch-hitting infielder. Last season, Needham hit .253 with a .489 slugging percentage, 12 doubles, 10 homers and 35 RBI.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC ranked for first time in 3 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since 2016, the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team is in the NAIA coaches top 25 poll. After dominating conference play the past two weeks, the Warriors garnered 117 points and are ranked No. 24.
“Our team has been working really hard at making Warrior volleyball something special,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “We lost some early tight matches to some really good teams — teams that are (traditionally in the) top 20 and go to Nationals every year. Through those losses, we have learned so much about the team and program we want to be along the way.”
LCSC, which last entered the poll Sept. 20, 2016, currently is on a seven-match winning streak, including upset wins against then-No. 16 Montana Tech, then-No. 18 Providence and then-No. 16 Rocky Mountain College. The Warriors have dropped just two sets in the span.
LCSC next will play at 6 p.m Friday at Carroll.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGIdaho’s Carbon earns weekly honor
DENVER — Idaho’s Heather Carbon was named the Western Athletic Conference diver of the week, following an impressive performance at home last weekend.
Carbon was instrumental in Idaho’s close win against conference foe Northern Colorado. She won both diving events at the meet, setting the highest scores in the WAC so far this season. Carbon won the 1-meter dive with 281.25 points, and the 3-meter dive with 275.52 points.
Idaho got strong contributions from across the board against Northern Colorado and went on to win, 152-148. The Vandals were led by Carbon and Rylie Jones, who won two individual events and helped the 200-yard medley relay squad to victory as well.
Idaho next will compete at noon Friday in a tri-meet at Grand Canyon with Air Force.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYIdaho ranked in West Region
The Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams continue to be ranked in the West Region coaches poll.
The Vandal men are 15th in this week’s poll, while the women also are 15th.
The two teams next will compete in the West Regional on Nov. 15 at Colfax Golf Club in Pullman.
PREP VOLLEYBALLPirates advance in Districts
POMEROY — Pomeroy advanced in the District 9 volleyball playoffs with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-10 sweep of St. John-Endicott/La Crosse.
Pomeroy will play Oakesdale at noon Saturday for the district championship and a berth to State.
The Pirates were led by Maddy Dixon’s 20 kills and 20-for-20 mark at the service line. Heidi Heytvelt had team-highs with 22 assists and eight digs.
“We dug a hole for ourselves in the second set and almost waited too long to turn it around, but I was proud of the girls for hanging in there, staying aggressive, and fighting for the win,” Pomeroy coach Amy Smith said. “They definitely made us work for it.”
PREP SWIMMING Numerous athletes to compete at State
A total of 18 swimmers from Moscow and eight boys from Lewiston will compete at the State swimming and diving championships that will take place Friday and Saturday at the Boise Aquatics Center.
The event begins with Class 4A preliminaries at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by 5A preliminaries at 3 p.m. Finals will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in 4A and 4 p.m. Saturday in 5A.
For Lewiston, Haden Keener will compete in the 50 freestyle and Luke Mastroberdino in the 200 free. Those two athletes, along with Greg Cooper, Adrian Denton, Dylan Halstead, Henry Parkey, Mitchell Reese and Fox Vantrease, also will compete in the 200 free relay.
Seven of the 10 boys from Moscow will be competing in four events. Ethan Baird, Hayden Buehler, Reid Johnson, Simon Miura, Isaac Pimentel, Ian Schlater and Micah Wolbrecht are scheduled to compete in the 200 free and 200 medley relays. Baird also will compete in the 100 free and 100 backstroke, Buehler also will take part in the 50 and 100 free, Johnson also will swim in the 100 butterfly and 500 free, Miura also will race in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke, Pimentel also will compete in the 200 and 500 free, Schlater also will take part in the 100 fly and 100 back, and Wolbrecht also will race in the 50 free and 100 breast.
Edgardo Cofre will take part in the 200 medley relay and 100 fly, Jonah Cousins will compete in the 200 free relay and Malachi McMillan will race in the 200 individual medley for the Bears.
Three of the eight girls from Moscow also will be competing in four events. Megan Crossland, Ashley Painter and Ashley Pope will take part in the 200 medley and free relays. Crossland also will race in the 200 IM and 100 breast, Painter will take part in the 100 fly and 100 back, and Pope will compete in the 100 fly and 100 breast.
The other five swimmers from the Bears — Sara Carscallen, Brooklyn Houston, Jamie Krous, Brenna Newlan and Ryann Pilcher — also will compete in the 200 medley and free relays.