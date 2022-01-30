FULLERTON, Calif. — The early-season M.O. of the Lewis-Clark State baseball team seems to be winning the close ones. The Warriors did it again Saturday.
Senior catcher Matt James and sophomore outfielder Aidan Nagle hit home runs in the opener, then James jump-started a rally with another long ball in the nightcap as fourth-ranked LCSC swept a nonconference doubleheader Saturday against No. 16 Hope International, 5-4 and 2-1, at Duane Winters Field.
“Offensively, we weren’t consistent but had timely hitting that pushed us over the top,” coach Jake Taylor said.
In Game 1, James hit a two-out, three-run homer to give the Warriors (4-0) a 3-1 lead. Nagle followed in the next inning with a one-out, two-run shot that paced an eight-hit attack. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and senior outfielder Sam Linscott was 2-for-3 with a double.
It made a winner out of senior Eric Chavarria (1-0), who allowed six hits, a walk and an earned run in seven innings. He struck out six. Junior right-hander Eli Shubert picked up his second save in as many chances by pitching two innings of two-hit ball.
David Morgan went 2-for-5 for the Royals (2-2) with a double. Omar Veloz was 2-for-4.
Ryan Lachemann (0-1) absorbed the defeat, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs, all earned, in 3ž innings. He struck out three.
In Game 2, LCSC had just four hits, with two of them coming in the seventh. Freshman right-hander Drake Borschowa (1-0) got the win, allowing five hits and one earned run in 4ž innings. He struck out four. Junior Bryson Spagnuolo had a hitless ninth to pick up his first save.
Six different players had hits for Hope International. Bailey Roberson (0-1) allowed a hit and two runs, one earned, in 1 innings to take the loss.
Staked to the 5-1 lead, the Warriors almost let it slip late in the opener. Hope International got a no-out, RBI single in the eighth from Demitri Colacchio that made it 5-2. Sophomore left-hander Alec Holmes, who relieved Chavarria to start the inning, was lifted in favor of Shubert. Colacchio moved to second on a passed ball. Chase Hanson flew out to left for the first out, and Linscott gunned down Robert Mattei attempting to score for the second out. Colacchio advanced to third on the play, then scored on another passed ball before Shubert struck out Ethan Hagen to end the threat.
In the ninth, Veloz singled and Matt Thompson, who entered as a pinch-runner, advanced to second on a single by Morgan. Greg Lamb sacrificed the runners up a base, and Tyler Lasch flew out to center. Thompson scored on the play, but Morgan was called out because he left too early to end the game.
In the second game, Hagen led off the fifth with a double for the Royals. An out later, he stole third then scored on Lamb’s single to left. Junior left-hander Joe Ball came in for Boschowa with two outs, and struck out Ryan Lamastra, pinch-hitting for Hanson, for the third out.
LCSC then struck in the seventh. With one down, James tied it with his second homer of the day, a solo shot. Senior Justin Mazzone then walked. Courtesy runner Alex Light advanced to second on a passed ball. An out later, sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli singled him home to give the Warriors the lead.
Spagnuolo then had an easy inning, getting a foul out, a ground out and a strike out to end it.
“We had two great starts today from Eric and Drake (Borschowa),” Taylor said. “Both competed and were sharp from the start.”
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arizona Christian.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK STATE HOPE INTERN’L
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 0 0 0 Lasch c 3 0 1 0
Davis 2b 4 2 2 0 Morgan cf-c 5 0 2 0
Nagle rf 5 1 1 2 Riggio cr 0 0 0 0
Seamons cf 3 1 0 0 Rivera 2b 3 1 0 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Mattei 3b 3 0 0 0
James dh 4 1 1 3 Colacchio ss 4 1 1 1
Mazzone c 4 0 1 0 Hanson lf 4 0 1 0
Light cr 0- 0 0 0 Hagen 1b 3 0 0 0
Linscott lf 3 0 2 0 Veloz dh 4 0 2 0
Signorelli 3b 4 0 1 0 Thompson pr 0 1 0 0
Lamb rf 3 1 2 0
Totals 36 5 8 5 Totals 32 4 9 3
Lewis-Clark State 000 320 000—5 8 1
Hope International 001 000 021—4 9 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W,1-0) 7 6 1 1 1 6
Holmes 0 1 2 1 1 0
Shubert (S,2) 2 2 1 1 0 1
Hope International ip h r er bb so
Lachemann (L, 0-1) 3.2 2 3 3 2 3
Herrada 5 6 2 2 0 6
Roberson 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK STATE HOPE INTERN’L
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 0 0 0 Rivera 2b 3 0 1 0
Davis 2b 3 0 1 0 Hanson lf 2 0 0 0
Nagle rf 3 0 0 0 Lamastra ph 1 0 0 0
Seamons cf 3 0 0 0 Lasch dh 3 0 1 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Colacchio ss 3 0 1 0
James c 2 1 1 1 Mattei 3b 2 0 1 0
Mazzone dh 2 0 0 0 Veloz c 3 0 0 0
Light cr 0- 1 0 0 Hagen 1b 3 1 1 0
Linscott lf 3 0 1 0 Morgan cf-ph 3 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 2 0 1 1 Dinerman cf 0 0 0 0
Lamb rf-ph 2 0 1 1
Villaobo rf 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 2 4 2 Totals 25 1 6 1
Lewis-Clark State 000 000 2—2 4 0
Hope International 000 010 0—1 6 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Boschowa (W, 1-0) 4.2 5 1 1 0 4
Ball 1.1 1 0 0 1 0
Spagnuolo (S, 1) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hope International ip h r er bb so
Garcia 5 2 0 0 1 7
Roberson (L, 0-1) 1.1 1 2 1 1 0
Stevenson 0.2 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 200.