Three different players had three hits and junior right-hander Eric Chavarria struck out seven in five innings of work Sunday as the ninth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team registered a 10-3 victory against Eastern Oregon in Game 1 of a Cascade Conference doubleheader at Harris Field.
In the second game, the Warriors (22-2, 15-1 Cascade) registered eight runs in the seventh inning to close out a 10-0 win against the Mountaineers (3-17, 3-13). LCSC now has won 13 consecutive games.
With the four-game weekend sweep of Eastern Oregon, LCSC now is six full games up on second-place Oregon Tech (14-16, 9-7) with 16 games remaining in the conference season. The two teams meet in Klamath Falls, Ore., for a four-game series starting Saturday. If the Warriors were to sweep the Owls, LCSC would clinch at least a share of the regular-season title.
"“It was a good weekend all the way around," coach Jake Taylor said in a statement. “There is a healthy competition for innings and at-bats on our team. We will get right back to work tomorrow.”
In the opener on this day, senior Zach Needham went 3-for-3 with two RBI to pace the Warriors. Junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and senior outfielder Jack Johnson was 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Junior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Senior outfielder Dillon Plew had two RBI, and junior catcher Matt James hit a two-run home run in the sixth that pushed the LCSC lead to 6-0.
Chavarria (3-1) allowed five hits, a walk and an earned run in five innings of work to pick up the win.
In Game 2, the Moutaineers' Nick Jennings held the Warriors in check through the first six innings but LCSC still claimed a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by junior outfielder Aidan Nagle in the second and fourth innings.
Then the Warriors piled it on in the seventh. Junior catcher Zach Threlfall jump-started the rally with a two-run home run, Plew and Johnson followed with RBI singles, then Nagle blasted a three-run shot to finish and Davis, who was batting for the second time in the inning, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the final run.
Sophomore right-hander Greg Blackman (3-0) pitched four innings of two-hit relief to pick up the win. He walked two and struck out three.
Jennings (1-3) allowed six hits, one walk and two runs, one earned. He struck out four.
Former Asotin standout Elliott Marks didn't play in Game 1 and was 1-for-3 in Game 2. Former Lewiston standout Garrett Beckman didn't play in either game.
GAME 1
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Loftus cf 4 0 0 0 Way ss 4 3 3 0
Dyer ss 4 1 1 0 Davis 2b 5 2 2 0
Curl 3b 4 1 1 0 Plew 3b 3 0 0 2
Guardado 1b 2 1 1 0 Johnson lf 5 1 3 2
Kelsey lf 4 0 3 1 Ephan 1b 4 1 1 1
Bennett c 4 0 1 1 Nagle rf 4 1 1 0
Gonzalez ph 0 0 0 0 James dh 3 2 1 2
Frederick 2b 4 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 0 0 0
Watterson rf 3 0 0 0 Needham c 3 0 3 2
Powell ph 1 0 0 0 Light pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 2 Totals 35 10 14 9
Easterm Oregon 000 100 020—3 8 2
Lewis-Clark St. 202 002 31x—10 14 1
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Yancey (L, 1-3) 6 12 8 7 2 3
Bales 1 1 1 0 1 1
Brown 1 1 1 1 1 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 3-1) 5 5 1 1 1 7
Parker 2.2 3 2 1 1 2
Shubert 1.1 0 0 0 0 2
GAME 2
EASTERN OREGON ST. THOMAS
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Manderbach 2b 3 0 2 0 Way ss 5 1 1 0
Dyer ss 2 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 1 1 1
Kelsey lf 3 0 0 0 Plew 3b 4 1 2 1
Guardado dh 2 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 1 1 1
Curl 1b 2 0 0 0 Ephan dh 3 2 1 0
Vela dh 2 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 2 0
Marks c 3 0 1 0 Nagle rf 4 1 3 5
Watterson rf 3 0 1 0 Harum cf 3 2 1 0
Loftus cf 3 0 0 0 Threlfall c 2 1 1 2
Light pr 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 0 5 0 Totals 33 10 13 10
Eastern Oregon 000 000 0—0 5 2
Lewis-Clark St. 010 100 8—10 13 1
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Jennings (L, 1-3) 6 6 2 1 1 4
LaFever 0 3 4 3 0 0
Edwards 0.2 4 4 0 1 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Spagnuolo 3 3 0 0 0 4
Blackman (W, 3-0) 4 2 0 0 2 3