Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.