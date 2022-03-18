ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Not too often does the Lewis-Clark State baseball team play midweek games now. But when the Warriors do, it’s seemingly the same result as what happens on the weekends.
Third-ranked LCSC blasted NCAA Division II Central Washington 11-1 and 18-5 in a nonconference road doubleheader at CWU Baseball Field.
“We played well today,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We came out aggressive in both games offensively and maintained focus throughout both games.”
LCSC (29-1) now has won 23 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest winning streak in the college’s history with the 1983 and 2008 teams. The 30-game run to begin the season also is the best in program history.
Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, continued his torrid stretch of late, going 3-for-5 in Game 1 with a double, a two-run home run and five RBI. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Senior outfielder Matt James went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Senior catcher Matt Threlfall hit a two-run home run in the first inning to get the Warriors started.
Austin Ohland was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Pirates (8-17).
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers (7-0) allowed three hits, two walks and an earned run in the first five innings to pick up the win.
Dylan Weese (0-2) absorbed the loss, allowing seven hits, three walks and seven runs, all earned, in 3ž innings. He struck out two.
In the nightcap, it was the Riley Way and Aidan Nagle show.
Way, also from Lewiston, was 2-for-4 with a double and a first-inning grand slam to cap an eight-run eruption. He finished with four runs scored and a career-best eight RBI, the most by any Warrior since 2011. The RBI total is one short of the team record, and he became the 13th player in the college’s history to finish with eight.
Nagle, a senior outfielder, was 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two home runs and a career-high seven RBI. Threlfall also went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Zach Berryman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI for Central Washington. Ohland hit a two-run first-inning homer and finished with three RBI. Tyler McClain was 2-for-3 with a double.
Senior left-hander Dawson Day (4-0) picked up the victory, allowing a walk with two strikeouts in an inning of relief.
Reid Rasmussen (0-2) took the loss, allowing four hits, two walks and eight runs, four earned, in getting two outs in the first inning. He struck out one.
Staked to the early lead in the opener, LCSC cruised from there. James doubled home a run with two outs in the third. Way doubled home a run in the fourth, and was followed by Nagle’s RBI double two batters later. Two more batters after that, White smacked his team-high ninth homer of the season to make it 8-0.
Central Washington scored once in their half of the fourth, but the Warriors put it away with two more runs in the seventh on doubles by White and James, then one run in the eighth on a White groundout.
The Warriors sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning of the second game. Nagle hit a three-run homer three batters in. James drove in the fourth run, and Way hit his first career grand slam to complete the damage.
Ohland’s shot in the bottom half cut LCSC’s lead to 8-2. In the fourth, Linscott doubled home a run for a seven-run cushion, then the Warriors tacked on six more runs in the fifth to take a 15-2 advantage.
Way hit a bases-loaded double to drive in all three runners, Threlfall followed with a double to score Way, then Nagle swatted his fifth homer of the year to right.
The Pirates tallied a run in their half of the fifth before the Warriors scored three more times in the sixth. Way was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force a run home. Two batters later, Nagle’s single through the right side scored a pair. Central Washington scored two times in its half of the inning to finish the scoring.
The Warriors next begin a four-game home series against British Columbia to open Cascade Conference play at 3 p.m. March 25.
The team also will honor legendary coach Ed Cheff with a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harris Field. It also will be livestreamed at lcwarriors.com. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at the P1FCU Activity Center. There also will be a reception afterward at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CENT. WASHINGTON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 1 1 Berryman lf 3 0 0 0
Threlfall c 4 2 1 2 Fahsel cf 3 0 0 0
Nagle rf 3 3 1 1 Ohland c 3 1 2 0
Linscott cf 5 2 3 0 Larson 2b 4 0 1 0
White 1b 5 2 3 5 Copeland dh 4 0 1 1
Updegrave 1b 0 0 0 0 Peter 3b 2 0 0 0
Mazzone dh 5 0 0 0 Love ph-3b 1 0 0 0
James lf 4 0 2 2 Rchardson 1b 3 0 0 0
Phillips ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Vnkmseke ph 1 0 0 0
Davis 2b 5 0 1 0 McClain rf 4 0 0 0
Stout 3b 2 1 0 0 Tripoli ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 11 12 11 Totals 32 1 5 1
Lewis-Clark St. 301 400 210—11 12 0
Cent. Washington 000 100 000—1 5 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 7-0) 5 3 1 1 2 7
Gregory 1 1 0 0 1 1
Shubert 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grow 1 1 0 0 1 2
Spagnuolo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cent. Washington ip h r er bb so
Weese (L, 0-2) 3.1 7 7 7 3 2
Goudzwaard 0.2 1 1 1 0 0
Arredondo 3 3 2 2 0 2
Miliman 2 1 1 1 1 1
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CENT. WASHINGTON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss-2b 4 4 2 8 Berryman lf 3 2 2 2
Threlfall dh 4 2 2 1 Fahsel cf 4 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 3 4 7 Ohland 1b 4 1 1 3
Linscott cf 4 1 1 1 Larson 2b 1 0 1 0
White 1b 4 1 1 0 Peter 2b 1 0 0 0
Updegrave 1b 1 0 0 0 Bustmante c 4 0 0 0
James lf 4 1 1 1 Vnkmseke dh 2 0 0 0
Phillips ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Love 3b 3 1 0 0
Mazzone c 3 3 1 0 McClain rf 3 1 2 0
Davis 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Tripoli ss 3 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 1 2 0 0
Totals 35 18 13 18 Totals 28 5 6 5
Lewis-Clark State 800 163 0—18 13 1
Cent. Washington 200 012 0—5 6 3
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Blackman 3 3 2 2 0 1
Day (W, 4-0) 1 0 0 0 1 2
Borschowa 1 1 1 1 1 2
Smith 1 2 2 0 0 1
Chavarria 1 0 0 0 1 3
Cent. Washington ip h r er bb so
Rasmussen (L, 0-2) 0.2 4 8 4 2 1Touhey 3.1 3 1 1 1 1
Murphy 0 3 5 4 2 0
Garza II 2 2 4 4 2 3
Hirai 1 1 0 0 1 1
Attendance — N/A.