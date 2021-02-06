FULLERTON, Calif. — A display of offensive fireworks for the 24th-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team buried No. 23 Hope International in Game 1, but the host Royals responded with their own early onslaught in a doubleheader split on Friday at Amerige Park.
LCSC (2-1) clobbered Hope International 14-4 before suffering a 7-1 defeat in seven innings.
The Warriors belted six home runs in the opener, four in the third inning as they surged to a 6-0 lead.
“We continued to do substantial damage throughout the game with two-strike and two-out hitting,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “Our ability to strike the ball and use the entire field was the difference in the game.”
Riley Way, Jack Johnson, Aidan Nagle, Dalton Harum and Dillon Plew each had homers, with Harum hitting two. Way didn’t have a home run in 20 games last year, but he’s up to two early this season.
Way, Plew and Johnson hit back-to-back-to-back shots in the third.
Johnson went 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 22 games. But he went hitless in the nightcap.
Starter Eric Chavarria went four innings, allowing four hits but permitting no runs. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth with a strikeout.
“Chavarria gave us a quality start that provided energy and set the tempo for the game,” Taylor said.
Nagle went 5-for-5 with two doubles and pitcher Trent Sellers added a triple. Harum had five RBI, Nagle finished with four and Way three.
An RBI double from Nagle and a two-run shot from Harum in the seventh extinguished Hope International’s momentum, making it 10-3.
Lower Columbia transfer Eli Shubert pitched the final three innings, allowing three hits and a run to earn the win.
Royals starter Israel Fuentes allowed one run on four hits in five innings to earn the Game 2 victory. Hope International soared ahead with a five-run second, which included a three-run home run from Tony Monroy off of Sellers, a Washington State transfer who was making his first appearance as a Warrior.
No Warriors had double-digit hits. Lewiston’s Luke White had a solo homer, and Harum contributed a double.
“The reason we came on this trip was to see quality arms and great competition,” Taylor said. “We saw both in Game 2. We worked behind in the count too much as we gave up too many free passes to beat a good ball club. Ultimately, we should learn from this and move forward.”
LCSC will face San Diego Christian at 11 a.m. today in Fullerton, Calif.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. HOPE INTERNATIONAL
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 2 3 3 Monroy rf 4 0 1 0
Plew 3b 5 1 1 1 Carlos ph 1 0 0 0
Johnson lf 4 2 2 1 Gonzalez lf 4 0 3 0
Ephan 1b 4 1 1 0 Drury ph 0 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 3 5 4 McKenzie cf 3 0 0 0
White dh 4 1 0 0 Cooper ph 1 0 0 0
Harum cf 5 2 2 5 Campeau dh 4 2 2 0
Needham 2b 5 1 1 0 Colacchio ss 5 1 1 0
Threlfall c 4 0 0 0 Lasch c 2 0 1 1
Sellers ph 1 0 1 0 Donato 1b 3 0 1 2
Davis pr 0 1 0 0 Schultz pr 0 0 0 0
Riggio cf 0 0 0 0
Mattei 2b 3 1 1 1
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 40 14 16 14 Totals 33 4 10 4
Lewis-Clark State 204 001 313—14 16 1
Hope International 000 003 010—4 10 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 4 4 0 0 3 1
Gregory 2 3 3 3 1 0
Shubert (W, 1-0) 3 3 1 1 2 1
Hope International ip h r er bb so
Velasquez (L, 0-1) 4 7 6 6 1 2
Garcia 3 6 4 4 1 2
Hoetker 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rudd-Grow 1 2 3 3 0 1
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. HOPE INTERNATIONAL
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 0 0 0 Monroy rf 3 1 1 3
Plew 2b 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez lf 2 0 0 0
Johnson 3b 3 0 0 0 McKenzie cf 2 0 0 0
Ephan dh 2 0 1 0 Campeau dh 2 1 0 0
Nagle rf 3 0 0 0 Colacchio ss 3 0 1 0
Harum cf 2 0 1 0 Lasch 2b 2 1 1 1
Linscott lf 2 0 0 0 Dinerman cf 1 0 1 0
White 1b 3 1 1 1 Mattei 3b 2 2 1 0
James c 3 0 1 0 Lamb 1b 3 1 1 1
Davis pr 0 0 0 0 Achay c 1 1 0 0
Riggio ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 25 1 5 1 Totals 22 7 6 5
Lewis-Clark State 001 000 0—1 5 1
Hope International 050 200 x—7 6 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (L, 0-1) 3 3 5 5 3 3
Ball 1 2 2 2 0 2
Bogacz 2 1 0 0 2 0
Hope International ip h r er bb so
Fuentes (W, 1-0) 5 4 1 1 2 6
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lozano 1 1 0 0 0 0