This was the kind of competition the Lewis-Clark State baseball team signed up for when it decided to play in the East/West Challenge in the state of Florida. The Warriors wanted top-notch competition. They certainly got it Saturday.

Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli had a two-out, RBI single in the fifth inning that provided the difference in second-ranked LCSC’s 3-2 victory against No. 25 Keiser (Fla.) at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla., in the first game of a nontraditional doubleheader. However, the Warrior pitching staff allowed five home runs and succumbed to top-ranked and defending national champion Southeastern (Fla.) 8-3 in a true road game at Ted A. Broer Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

Tags

Recommended for you