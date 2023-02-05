This was the kind of competition the Lewis-Clark State baseball team signed up for when it decided to play in the East/West Challenge in the state of Florida. The Warriors wanted top-notch competition. They certainly got it Saturday.
Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli had a two-out, RBI single in the fifth inning that provided the difference in second-ranked LCSC’s 3-2 victory against No. 25 Keiser (Fla.) at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla., in the first game of a nontraditional doubleheader. However, the Warrior pitching staff allowed five home runs and succumbed to top-ranked and defending national champion Southeastern (Fla.) 8-3 in a true road game at Ted A. Broer Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Junior outfielder Nick Seamons continued his hot start to the season at the plate by going a combined 4-for-9 with two RBI and his third home run in four games for the Warriors (2-2), who accounted for 14 hits combined on the day. Junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa had three hits total, including two against the Fire (4-0). Senior catcher Sam Olsson also tallied two hits against the Seahawks (1-6).
Sophomore left-hander Dallas McGill (1-0) picked up the victory against Keiser with three innings of no-hit relief. He walked three and struck out four. Junior right-hander Jake Green allowed two hits and a walk in the final three innings against the Seahawks to earn his first save.
Junior left-hander Cole Wilkinson (0-1) took the loss against Southeastern, allowing six hits and five earned runs in 4 innings. He struck out four.
In the opener against Keiser, the Seahawks sprinted out a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a one-out walk, a fielder’s choice and Anthony Catalano’s two-run homer to left.
LCSC got those two runs back in the bottom of the second as Olsson led off with a double. Junior Eric Mast followed with an infield hit and sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws advanced the runners up a base on a sacrifice bunt. An out later, junior outfielder Carter Booth got aboard on a fielding error, allowing courtesy runner Cruz Hepburn to score. Seamons then singled home Mast to tie it.
Olsson had a one-out single to start the fifth, Mast walked, then an out later, Signorelli singled home Hepburn with the game-winner.
Garret Riesz took the loss for Keiser, allowing seven hits, three walks and three runs, one earned, in 4ž innings. He struck out five.
“Pitching was very good against a competitive Keiser team,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Holmes, McGill and Green held Keiser in check and our offense did just enough for the win.”
First-team All-American Gary Lora blasted two home runs for the Fire, who had to rally for their first two wins of the season before blasting Vanguard (Calif.) earlier in the day. Isaac Nunez, Pablo Lanzarote and Josh Pigozzo also connected against LCSC’s pitching staff.
The five home runs the Warriors allowed were the second-most in a single game in program history.
But LCSC struck first with one in the top of the third as sophomore catcher Jack Sheward led off with a home run to left.
However, Southeastern bounced back with four two-out runs in its half of the inning. Nick Winkelmeyer singled and Nunez homered to left. Adonys Herrera followed with another single, and Lora bashed his second home run of the year, this one to left, to make it 4-1 Fire.
Southeastern added a run in the fifth as Pigozzo led off with his second homer of the year, this one to left.
The Warriors closed within 5-3 in the top of the sixth as Seamons led off with his third homer of the year, this one to the deepest part of the park in center. An out later, De Sa doubled to left. After a strikeout, junior first baseman Leo Rivera doubled him home. Mast was hit by a pitch, but Sheward grounded out to end the threat.
The Fire got those two runs back in the bottom half, as Lora and Lanzarote hit back-to-back solo shots. Then Southeastern closed it out with a run in the eighth on Jose Marcano’s sacrifice fly.
“We couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed it against the Fire,” Taylor said. “Our pitchers missed several locations against a physical team.”
LCSC will conclude its trip with a game at 3 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday at Warner (Fla.).
Gomez cf 4 0 0 0 Seamons cf 4 0 2 1
Clemente 3b 3 0 0 0 De Sa 2b 4 0 1 0
Macario ss 2 1 1 0 Thomas rf 4 0 1 0
Catalano 1b 4 1 1 2 Updegrave 1b 4 0 0 0
Riley rf 4 0 2 0 Olsson c 3 0 2 0
Grimes lf 3 0 0 0 Hepburn cr 0 2 0 0
Ortiz 2b 4 0 0 0 Mast dh 2 1 1 0
Gutos dh 3 0 0 0 Haws ss 3 0 0 0
Guzman ph 1 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 4 0 1 1
Mazur c 2 0 0 0 Booth lf 3 0 0 0
Almendare pr 0 0 0 0 Tentinger ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 32 3 8 2
Lewis-Clark State 020 010 00x—3 8 0
Reisz (L, 0-1) 4.2 7 3 1 3 5
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
McGill (W, 1-0) 3 0 0 0 3 4
LEWIS-CLARK STATE SOUTHEASTERN
Seamons cf 5 1 2 1 Winkelmeyer 2b 3 1 1 0
Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 Nunez ss 4 1 2 2
De Sa 2b 4 1 2 0 Herrera 3b 4 1 1 0
Olsson dh 4 0 0 0 Lora 1b 4 2 2 3
Updegrave 1b 1 0 0 0 Lanzarote dh 3 2 1 1
Rivera 1b 2 0 1 1 Pigozzo cf 4 1 2 1
Mast lf 2 0 0 0 Castillo c 3 0 0 0
Booth lf 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 0 0 0 1
Sheward c 4 1 1 1 Block rf 2 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 2 0 0 0
Haws ss 3 0 0 0 Fields lf 2 0 0 0
Tentinger ph 1 0 0 0 Bryant lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 32 8 9 8
Lewis-Clark State 001 002 000—3 6 0
Southeastern 004 102 01x—8 9 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Wilkinson (L, 0-1) 4.1 6 5 5 0 4
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Long (W, 1-0) 4 2 1 1 1 6