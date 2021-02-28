Through three games of its weekend series against Cascade Conference foe Oregon Tech, the 24th-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team couldn’t replicate its offensive production from its season-opening road trip, when it stacked hits together and put up big outputs on a few ranked opponents.
The Warriors edged the Owls twice Saturday with a combined seven runs, but only managed one on Jack Johnson’s eighth-inning solo shot in a 4-1 loss to Oregon Tech in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday at Harris Field.
It was the Owls’ first win in Lewiston in 13 years, and just their sixth in 73 all-time meetings with the Warriors. In the 74th? LCSC snapped out of it.
The Warriors strung runs together in two explosive innings to back a strong start from freshman left-hander Alec Holmes, handling Oregon Tech 8-3 in the final contest of a four-game series.
“We were sluggish all weekend. There’s no doubt about it,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We came out flat this morning, so it was nice to rebound in Game 2.”
Four singles equated to three runs in the fourth inning, and the Warriors tallied four more runs, all with two outs, in the sixth to put it away.
Junior infielder Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, led off with a first-pitch single, and senior infielder Dillon Plew’s walk was followed by another walk from senior Jack Johnson. Junior outfielder Aidan Nagle then ripped a bases-clearing double deep to center field to clear the bags.
Junior catcher Matt James soon after drove in senior Brock Ephan with a double to the same spot to extend LCSC’s lead to 8-1.
In his third start as a Warrior, Holmes (1-0) kept Oregon Tech from threatening throughout the game, striking out eight on 97 pitches in 5⅔ innings against two hits, two walks and one earned run.
“Mentality and confidence has been the biggest thing for me,” said Holmes, who noted his change-up was particularly effective against the Owls. “It’s my biggest equalizer in my arsenal, for sure. Gets a lot of ground balls, lets the defense work.”
Taylor said Holmes’ development into a reliable starter has been a pleasant surprise.
“He’s off to a great start. He’s a three-pitch guy who can really shut down some right-handed hitters that want to pull the ball,” the third-year coach said.
Ephan and James added doubles, and Way went 3-for-4. Nagle was 3-for-5 and drove in four in the second game.
Oregon Tech managed six hits, three in the ninth inning. Starter Dylan Grogan took the loss. He worked 5⅔ innings, striking out six against seven runs on nine hits in 110 pitches.
LCSC went just 4-for-31 in Game 1, failing to buttress a strong pitching performance.
Warrior junior right-hander Eric Chavarria was solid in five innings, fanning seven in permitting two runs on six hits. Eli Shubert punched out five, allowing one run on two hits in 2⅓ innings of relief.
“We’re pretty deep in our staff,” Holmes said. “Everyone can throw any pitch and account for strikes. We all have a bond and we’ve played pretty well so far.”
Owls reliever Jacob Miller took over in the second inning of Game 1, and one-hit LCSC through six frames. With a homer by Johnson, a transfer from Washington, in the eighth, the Warriors extended their streak of scoring at least a run to 293 games.
“Prior to this weekend, we’ve been able to clump some runs together, stack some tough outs together in our lineup,” Taylor said. “We just weren’t real consistent this weekend. We’ll rebound. We’ll be all right.
“We’ve got some good depth on the mound and position player-wise, so we just need to keep working. I told them today, ‘You need to have that white-belt mentality. We haven’t accomplished much.’”
The team begins a four-game series against Corban with a doubleheader at noon Saturday at Harris Field.
GAME 1
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Keelean rf 4 1 2 0 Way ss 5 0 0 0
Daily ss 4 1 2 0 Plew 2b 3 0 1 0
Jio 2b 4 0 2 1 Johnson 3b 3 1 1 1
Swanson 3b 2 0 0 1 Nagle rf 3 0 0 0
Dunham 1b 4 0 1 0 Ephan 1b 4 0 -0 0
Stockton dh 4 1 1 1 White dh 2 0 1 0
Malcolm lf 3 0 0 0 Harum cf 3 0 0 0
Maloney c 3 0 0 0 Linscott lf 4 0 1 0
Cruz ph 0 0 0 0 Threlfall c 2 0 0 0
Doyle pr 0 1 0 0 James ph 1 0 0 0
Tarakhchyan cf 4 0 0 0 Sellers ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 8 3 Totals 31 1 4 1
Oregon Tech 010 001 011—4 8 1
Lewis-Clark State 000 000 010—1 4 2
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Telesmanich 1 1 0 0 1 0
Miller (W, 1-0) 6 1 0 0 2 3
Davis (S, 1) 2 2 1 1 0 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (L, 1-1) 5 6 2 2 1 7
Gregory 0.2 0 0 0 0 1
Shubert 2.1 2 1 1 0 5
Juhasz 1 0 1 0 1 2
GAME 2
OREGON TECH LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Keelean cf 4 0 0 0 Way ss 5 3 3 1
Daily ss 4 1 2 1 Plew 3b 4 1 1 1
Jio 2b 5 1 2 0 Johnson lf 3 1 0 0
Swanson 3b 4 0 0 0 Nagle rf 5 1 3 4
Dunham 1b 4 0 1 0 Ephan dh 3 0 1 0
Stockton c 3 0 0 0 James c 4 0 1 1
Doyle pr 0 0 0 0 Light pr 0 0 0 0
Peters dh 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 1 0
Mendez ph 1 0 0 0 Harum cf 4 1 1 0
Palmer lf 2 0 0 0 Needham 2b 4 0 0 0
Tarakhchyan cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 33 3 6 2 Totals 35 8 11 7
Oregon Tech 000 001 011—3 6 2
Lewis-Clark State 001 304 00x—8 11 1
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Grogan (L, 1-2) 5.2 9 7 7 3 6
Talonen 2.1 2 1 1 1 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes (W, 2-0) 5.2 2 1 1 2 8
Susee 1.1 0 0 0 1 2
Bogacz 1 1 1 1 0 1
Ball 1 3 1 1 1 3