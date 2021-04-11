KELZER, Ore. — Sure, the streak of 12 consecutive games of scoring 10 or more runs was snapped Sunday. All that matters is the Lewis-Clark State baseball team continued its winning ways.
Junior shortstop Riley Way went 3-for-5 and senior third baseman Dillon Plew hit his seventh home run of the season as the seventh-ranked Warriors doubled up Corban 8-4 in a Cascade Conference game at Volcanoes Stadium to extend their winning streak to 21 games.
“We came out a bit flat offensively today,” third-year coach Jake Taylor said. “Once again though, our offense produced enough timely hits.”
LCSC (30-2, 23-1 Cascade), which clinched the conference title with a doubleheader sweep Saturday, are off to their second-best start in their storied history. The Warriors, who are seeking their 20th title this season, started the 2010 season 31-2. LCSC's current winning streak is the fifth-longest in the college's history matching runs in 1991 and 1997. The Warriors now have won 17 straight on the road, tying the 1986 team for the best mark ever.
It also will be looking to move up in the NAIA coaches top 25 poll that will be released Wednesday. LCSC more than likely should move up at least one spot as Vanguard (Calif.) went 3-3 during the past two-week period, including to NCAA Division I San Diego, and is 30-10. Five of the six teams in front of the Warriors lost at least once since the previous poll was released March 31.
But this team doesn't necessarily care about all of that historical information. It's a hitting machine, mixed with good pitching. That's typically what it takes to win a championship.
LCSC had another good combination of that in this one. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle added a pair of hits, including his team-leading 15th double of the season. Junior second baseman A.J. Davis also was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Senior outfielder Jack Johnson saw his 16-game hitting streak come to an end, but he still scored two runs.
Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes (4-0) was good enough to pick up the win. He allowed six hits, one walk and two runs, both earned. Holmes struck out a season-best nine Corban (11-25, 10-14) batters.
“Alec gave us a good start and worked out of several situations and left runners on,” Taylor said. “Our bullpen was pretty good in the final four innings.”
Justin Tow went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Corban. Keenan O'Brien and Aidan Bunn each had two hits.
Tanner Lundberg (0-2) allowed four hits, one walk and three runs, all earned, in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three.
LCSC struck first with two outs in the third. Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, singled and Johnson was hit by a pitch. Plew then singled home Way and senior first baseman Brock Ephan doubled home Johnson and Plew as the Warriors took a 3-0 lead.
Tow's two-out double in the bottom of the inning made it 3-1, then Tow's sacrifice fly scored Travis Moore in the fifth to make it a one-run LCSC lead.
Plew then swatted a no-out, two-run shot to left in the seventh that increased the Warrior edge to 5-2. Eventually, LCSC loaded the bases and Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, walked to score Ephan.
Corban got one of those runs back in the bottom half as Bunn singled home Reese Fawley with one out to make it 6-3. Tow followed with a single, but they were left standed as senior right-hander Matt Driver got a strikeout and a ground out to end the threat.
LCSC got two insurance runs in the ninth as Way singled home a run with one out and Johnson's sacrifice fly to center scored another.
Tow homered to right with two outs in the bottom half, but sophomore right-hander Greg Blackman got Nate Cantonwine to strike out to end the game and pick up his first save of the year.
The Warriors currently are scheduled to play a doubleheader at NCAA Division II Saint Martin's at noon Friday in Lacey, Wash.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. CORBAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 3 1 Tow 1b 4 1 3 3
Johnson lf 3 2 0 1 Cantonwine dh 5 0 0 0
Plew 3b 6 2 2 3 Sede ss 4 0 1 0
Ephan 1b 4 1 1 2 Clay lf 2 0 1 0
Needham pr 0 0 0 0 Hostetler lf 2 0 0 0
Nagle rf 4 0 2 0 Grayson rf 4 0 0 0
James c 3 0 1 0 Fingar cf 4 0 1 0
Threlfall c 2 0 0 0 Fawley 2b 3 1 1 0
White dh 4 0 0 0 O'Brien c 4 0 2 0
Linscott cf 3 1 0 0 Moore pr 0 2 0 0
Davis 2b 3 1 2 1 Bunn 2b 4 0 2 1
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 36 4 11 4
Lewis-Clark State 003 000 302—8 11 0
Corban 001 010 101—4 11 4
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes (W, 4-0) 5 6 2 2 1 9
Spagnuolo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Driver 1 3 1 1 0 1
Blackman (S, 1) 2 2 1 1 0 2
Corban ip h r er bb so
Lundberg (L, 0-2) 2.2 4 3 3 1 3
Bowser 3.1 5 3 3 2 0
Scherrer 0.2 0 0 0 2 0
Szczepane 2.1 2 2 2 0 1
Attendance — 71.