It most certainly was a welcome home party for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team Sunday.
The fourth-ranked Warriors swept a nonconference doubleheader against NCAA Division III Whitman, winning 10-0 and 14-4, each by run-rule, at Harris Field.
"We put together one of our better overall performances of the young season in the first game," coach Jake Taylor said. "Trent (Sellers) worked efficiently with pace. Offensively, our approach and pitch recognition were solid."
In the opener, LCSC (8-1) got big contributions from senior first baseman Luke White, senior designated hitter Justin Mazzone and junior pitcher Trent Sellers to pick up the run-rule victory.
White, a former Lewiston High School standout, with 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI. Mazzone went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI as the Warriors outhit the Blues 9-3.
Sellers, a right-hander, picked up his first win of the season and never got into any trouble. He allowed two hits and struck out seven in five shutout innings. Sellers was efficient in throwing just 66 pitches in the game.
Julien Hernandez (0-1) took the loss, allowing six hits, two walks and five runs, two earned, in three full innings.
Up 1-0 after two innings, the Warriors struck for four runs in the third. With one out, sophomore outfielder Sam Linscott singled to center to score senior second baseman AJ Davis. Two batters later, White singled up the middle, scoring Mazzone and Linscott. White then scored on senior catcher Zach Threlfall's sacrifice fly.
LCSC put it out of reach in the next inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Mazzone singled home Davis and senior second baseman Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, to make it 7-0. White followed with an infield hit that scored senior outfielder Aidan Nagle.
An out later, Mazzone and White each moved up two bases on a wild pitch and a passed ball, with Mazzone scored. Then White would score on another wild pitch that made it 10-0.
White would close it out in the second game as well, but Linscott had a monster game.
Linscott went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, three runs scored and four RBI. Davis went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. White's three-run homer in the seventh ended it.
Junior left-hander Joe Ball (2-0) picked up the win. He allowed four hits, one walk and two runs, both earned in three innings. Ball struck out four.
Ben Parker was 3-for-4 with a solo home run, and two runs scored for Whitman (0-2). Teague Conder was 2-for-4.
Dexter Aichele took the loss, allowing five hits, one walk and five runs, four earned in three innings. He struck out five.
It was tied at 2 going to the bottom of the third when LCSC took the lead for good. Davis singled, moved up to second on a wild pitch, and Nagle followed with a walk. Linscott singled home Davis, and Nagle moved to third on an error. An out later, White got aboard on an error and Seamons reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Nagle. Linscott and Seamons then performed a double steal, with Linscott scoring to make it 5-2.
The Blues got a run in their half of the fourth, but the Warriors got it back in the bottom of the fifth.
LCSC then scored five times in the sixth. Linscott had a two-run double to center with the bases loaded. With one down, Seamons singled home a pair of runs, then scored on freshman infielder Ethan Rhoads' single to make it 11-3.
Parker homered to left with one down in the seventh, but the Warriors responded in their half of the inning. Nagle walked and Linscott singled. An out later, White blasted a shot to left field for the finishing touch.
"In game two we got off to a bit of a slow start, but got going later in the game," Taylor said. "Cam (Smith) threw well out of the pen and we capitalized on several of their miscues."
Smith allowed two hits and a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out four.
The Warriors next start a three-game nonconference series with a doubleheader at noon Saturday at home against Whitworth.
GAME 1
WHITMAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Parker cf 3 0 1 0 Way ss 4 1 0 0
Rivera ss 3 0 0 0 Davis 2b 3 2 1 0
Runyan c 2 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 1 1 0
Conder rf 3 0 1 0 Linscott lf 3 1 1 0
Supnet 2b 2 0 0 0 Phillips ph 1 0 0 0
Bickerton 1b 3 0 0 0 Mazzone dh 3 3 2 2
Downing 3b 2 0 0 0 Canty dh 0 0 0 0
Cho dh 2 0 0 0 White 1b 3 2 3 3
Vannaman lf 2 0 1 0 Stout 1b 1 0 0 0
Seamons cf 3 0 1 0
Light cf 1 0 0 0
Threlfall c 0 0 0 1
Sheward c 1 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 2 0 0 0
Sa 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 22 0 3 0 Totals 28 10 9 7
Whitman 000 000 0—0 3 2
Lewis-Clark State 014 500 x—10 9 0
Whitman ip h r er bb so
Hernandez (L, 0-1) 3 6 5 2 2 2
Wall 0.1 3 5 2 0 1
Seashore-Hob 2.2 0 0 0 3 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 1-0) 5 2 0 0 0 7
Gregory 1 1 0 0 0 0
Grow 1 0 0 0 2 1
GAME 2
WHITMAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Parker cf 4 2 3 1 Way ss 1 2 0 0
Rivera ss 3 1 0 0 Davis 2b 4 3 3 1
Conder dh 4 0 2 0 Nagle rf 2 3 0 0
Runyan rf 3 0 1 2 Linscott lf 5 3 4 4
Supnet 2b 3 1 1 0 Mazzone c 3 0 0 0
Wall 1b 3 0 0 0 Light pr 0 2 0 0
Doyle 3b 2 0 0 0 White 1b 5 1 1 3
Ting ph 1 0 1 0 Seamons cf 3 0 1 3
Maguire 3b 0 0 0 0 James dh 4 0 1 1
Romero c 2 0 0 0 Sa 3b 3 0 1 0
Greb ph 1 0 0 0 Rhoads 3b 1 0 1 1
Vannaman lf 3 0 1 0
Totals 29 4 9 4 Totals 31 14 11 13
Whitman 200 100 1—4 9 4
Lewis-Clark State 203 015 3x—14 11 1
Whitman ip h r er bb so
Aichele (L, 0-1) 3 5 5 4 1 5
Hostetler 2 1 4 4 4 2
Adams 1 4 4 4 2 1
Milkey 0.1 1 1 1 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Ball (W, 2-0) 3 4 2 2 1 4
Juhasz 1.2 3 1 1 0 0
Smith 2.1 2 1 1 0 4
Attendance — 245.